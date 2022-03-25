Culture Ministry buys 5 manuscripts belonging to Mircea Eliade, Emil Cioran

Five manuscripts belonging to renowned Romanian-born philosophers Emil Cioran and Mircea Eliade, including “Aveux et anathemes”, entered the Romanian state’s patrimony through the exercise of the priority of purchase and negotiation right and their acquisition by the Ministry of Culture.

“ The writer and religious historian Mircea Eliade left behind an impressive cultural legacy, which also includes a collection of manuscripts, another indispensable fingerprint of his genius. In the manuscripts that the Romanian state had a moral duty to keep in its heritage, you can see the depth of knowledge of other civilizations whose mysteries were so beautifully captured in the words of the Universal Eliade, but also the fineness of the philosopher wow and the essayist Emil Cioran We are not going through an economic moment at all satisfactory, but with a little effort and negotiations we managed to keep at home the cultural wealth of some Romanians who have changed the world. At the same time, I want to thank the Secretary of State Diana Baciuna, the President of the Commission, who was involved in the negotiation process! “, said the Minister of Culture, Lucian Romascanu.

The Minister of Culture, Lucian Romascanu, signed on Friday the contract for the acquisition of the manuscripts belonging to authors Emil Cioran and Mircea Eliade:

original manuscript – 154 pages – titled “Aveux et anathemes”, author Emil Cioran, dated 1986, single copy;

the original manuscript – 25 pages – titled “Notes for 1935 – 1936”, Mircea Eliade, dating from 1935 – 1936, a unique copy containing the author’s sketches in pencil for the course “The Problem of Evil in Indian Philosophy”;

the original manuscript of a course on the history of medieval philosophy – 15 pages written on both sides – titled “On medieval philosophy”, author Mircea Eliade, dating from about 1925, single copy;

the original manuscript – 20 pages – titled “Sketches and notes on the philosophy of yoga”, author Mircea Eliade, dating from about 1930, single copy;

original manuscript – 10 pages written in black ink – titled “The story of an unfortunate man”, author Mircea Eliade, single copy, writing from the author’s youth – work published in “How I found the philosopher’s stone”.

After purchase, the five manuscripts will be granted to the National Library of Romania.