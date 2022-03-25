Culture Ministry buys 5 manuscripts belonging to Mircea Eliade, Emil Cioran
Five manuscripts belonging to renowned Romanian-born philosophers Emil Cioran and Mircea Eliade, including “Aveux et anathemes”, entered the Romanian state’s patrimony through the exercise of the priority of purchase and negotiation right and their acquisition by the Ministry of Culture.
The Minister of Culture, Lucian Romascanu, signed on Friday the contract for the acquisition of the manuscripts belonging to authors Emil Cioran and Mircea Eliade:
- original manuscript – 154 pages – titled “Aveux et anathemes”, author Emil Cioran, dated 1986, single copy;
- the original manuscript – 25 pages – titled “Notes for 1935 – 1936”, Mircea Eliade, dating from 1935 – 1936, a unique copy containing the author’s sketches in pencil for the course “The Problem of Evil in Indian Philosophy”;
- the original manuscript of a course on the history of medieval philosophy – 15 pages written on both sides – titled “On medieval philosophy”, author Mircea Eliade, dating from about 1925, single copy;
- the original manuscript – 20 pages – titled “Sketches and notes on the philosophy of yoga”, author Mircea Eliade, dating from about 1930, single copy;
- original manuscript – 10 pages written in black ink – titled “The story of an unfortunate man”, author Mircea Eliade, single copy, writing from the author’s youth – work published in “How I found the philosopher’s stone”.
After purchase, the five manuscripts will be granted to the National Library of Romania.