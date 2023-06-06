Cyber-Analogue at Timișoara

The project’s opening exhibition, Intersecting Realities, is an invitation into a hybrid microverse, populated with contemporary themes, from social, economic or climate crises, to personal spaces, such as identity, private life, intimacy or representations of the body and self in an ultra-technological world. The opening will take place Thursday, June 15th, starting at 6:00 PM, at Palatul Ștefania in Timișoara.

In the next 6 months, Post-Digital Intersections will support the artistic production for six students from the Faculty of Arts in Timișoara, who will work alongside international mentors and six master’s students from the Center for Excellence in Image Study in Bucharest.

At the border between art, science, technology and society, Post-Digital Intersections is a mentoring and cultural mediation project initiated by Marginal Cultural Association and developed in partnership with numerous European centers of excellence, including Ars Electronica Export, the West University of Timișoara or Vienna University of Applied Arts. Artists, representatives of the international academic community or researchers will present various ways of examining the processes of social adaptation in relation to major contextual changes. The world is changing, shaped by technological and digital expansion and crises, from geo-political ones to shifts in the natural environment as a result of biodiversity loss and climate change.

The program will be launched on Thursday, June 15, at 6:00 p.m., at Palatul Ștefania in Timișoara, through an ArtTech exhibition, bringing together works by relevant artists from the international scene. The event is curated by Andrei Tudose, initiator of this program, and Dr. Claudia Schnugg, expert within the Sci-Art Project platform – a program run by the European Commission’s Joint Research Center in Ispra. Claudia Schnugg collaborations also include several European scientific consortia as well as international institutions or festivals, like Science Gallery Venice, “Johannes Kepler” University or Ars Electronica.

“As science advances, closing the gap between humans and machines, fields such as digital art and bio-art reflect the blurring of boundaries once perceived as impermeable, whether between art and science, between organism and machine, or between natural and modified. Some fear that this could be a path to a monoculture, the foundation of a universe where everything looks and feels the same. Just as well, hybridization can be a restructuring, a liberation of the artistic field from some constraints so far, to make room for other directions of development. Much like photography freed the visual arts from the burden of the descriptive. Post-Digital Intersections translates these concepts into reality, testing new dimensions, cosmic or nanoscopic, of a reality redefined by science and technology,” said Claudia Schnugg, Curator Post-Digital Intersections.

Structures of reality, in a material-cybernetic aesthetic

Artists: Anderwald+Grond (Austria), Antoni Rayzhekov (Bulgaria/Austria), Kasia Molga (Great Britain), Marco Barotti (Germany), Sabina Suru (Romania), Theresa Schubert (Germany).

Curatoris: Dr. Claudia Schnugg (Austria), Andrei Tudose (Romania)

The metaverse is knocking on our door, this time not as an extravagant scenario from a video game or cyber-punk movie. Defying any binary visions, autonomous entities are able to make their own creative decisions, to imagine liminal spaces and interdisciplinary tech microcosms. Intelligent algorithms restructure reality. Machine learning is a new contemporary mantra. Artificial neural networks outsource complex cognitive processes, heralding a cascade of qualitative leaps that will lead to advancements impossible to estimate beforehand. Invisible to the human eye, intangible in physical spaces, digital networks change the very texture of reality, influencing individuals and group dynamics.

But what if we still retain concrete aspirations in a time when we only have a digital twin to offer? Is there nature beyond the vegetables we see in the aisles of the nearest supermarket? Do ecology, ethics, freedom or privacy still have versions of in the actual, concrete reality or are they retreating into the abstract world of digital twins? Zoom backgrounds, comic avatars and happy or sad emoticons are just the starting points in the construction of our new identities, while the self as we know it experiences moments of isolation, in real life. The remaining distance between us is music – says the Austrian artist of Bulgarian origin Antoni Rayzhekov, which will present in Timișoara an interactive octophonic installation, designed to explore through sounds and generative music, the dynamics of groups, interdependence and the way in which the idea of meaning is created in contemporary communities

Each of the artists invited to Timișoara details a subjective vision of an aspect of current life, offering a perspective on the point where their own path intersects with a slice of reality. The curatorial approach brings together, in a unified hybrid narrative, the visions of artists who are gradually freeing themselves from the fascination of the digital, in favor of a varied toolkit of experimental media, which bring the viewer’s experience to the fore. Keeping the point of intersection as a landmark, creators freely navigate the wide horizon of contemporary art to establish new connections between different fields, geographies and cultures. The installations are interactive, dynamic, creative, designed for an audience that becomes themselves creative and an active part of a world in permanent transformation.

The exhibition will be opened by the APES work by Marco Barotti, an artist fascinated by the expansion of digital applications, but especially by the uncomfortable questions their use raises, from sustainability to privacy, surveillance and control. Marco Barotti explores new territories, examining how smart technologies are changing human behavior and group dynamics. Then, we get lost in utopian universes, created out of enthusiasm, blind trust in technology or a superficial knowledge of the mechanisms behind smart devices. The installation refers to the classic metaphor of monkeys, a universal symbol of evolution and a relevant landmark of a path that just transits a critical point: what will the next figure in the evolutionary line look like and what will be its relationship with the concrete in the world of tomorrow?

British artists Kasia Molga is a secret agent of multi-natural democracy, telling stories by assuming various roles, from artist to serial beginner or fusion designer. In „Chronicles from 495 to 470 nm”, Kasia Molga offers a versatile context for reflection on environmental issues, in an aesthetic discourse specially created for Romania. From the glacial water world of Theresa Schubert, placed at the confluence of natural rivers with their digital counterparts, we lose ourselves in a posthuman universe, where understanding depends on what can or cannot be seen. It is a space where life itself is mediated by screens that provide thousands of images, changing the understanding of the role that the visual plays in our new lives.

Recognizing posthumanism as, above all, a way of seeing and being seen allows not only a more complex understanding of it, but also a repositioning of the visual in art. The unseen also play a fundamental role in strengthening the virtual fabrics that hold us tightly together. Elements of contemporary archeology could reveal millions of pathways by which we are connected to each other in the new digital universe, revealing the traceable course of our social relationships. The work “The Entropist”, by Sabina Suru, seeks the traces of our digital itinerary, an adventure at the intersection of analogue processes with artificial intelligence, a place that only digital education could make intelligible.

At the end of the adventure among ideas and concepts, confusion and dizziness, conceptualized and examined by the artist duo Anderwald+Grond can prove to be a creative environment as well as the most approachable path to understanding. The installation includes elements of their own artistic research, enriched with ideas from the permanent dialogue that the two artists have with scientists. The sound piece challenges the senses alongside tactile, visual and light elements. The audience enters the unstable space of dizziness, which opens up new ways of connecting and new ideas, turning visitors into observers and at the same time creators in this alternative space.

“Navigating freely between mediums and approaches, the selection of works builds a common thread that transcends the abstract or cryptic concepts so familiar in art, building instead a reflective and interactive experience. The Post-Digital Intersections is a possible starting point for the discussion about how we relate to the present and how we imagine the future. It is also a source of inspiration for a young generation of artists, whom we invite to join us in building their Youthopia, an ideal universe, based on art, science and technology,” said Andrei Tudose, initiator of this program and curator of the opening exhibition.

The Intersecting Realities exhibition also includes a selection of videos from Ars Electronica Animation Film Festival 2022, a condensed best-of of contemporary digital film productions. The selection captures essential trends in recent years and area based on the works submitted to Prix Ars Electronica, reflecting the changes happening in contemporary society under the theme of Ars Electronica 2022, There’s No Planet B.

Art-Science in the academic community

Marginal launches an artistic production and research mentorship program for Romanian students. The selected participants will receive individual production grants and stipends

Post-Digital Intersections promotes the vital role that collaboration in science, technology and art can play in understanding the contemporary world, as well as in promoting the most innovative forms of creation and research. We invite everyone interested in this field – art enthusiasts, institutions, industry stakeholders and creative communities – to explore the key role that art-based collaboration and transversal knowledge production should play in a society which completely re-evaluates its future foundations.

Post-Digital Intersections develops interdisciplinary platforms for artistic production, being a mediator between the international and national cultural community, students from Timișoara and Bucharest and local communities. Through an approach based on the interdisciplinary exchange of knowledge and practice, this program addresses issues that target critical areas of art and contemporary life, with a focus on the societal and cultural implications of the intersection of art with science and technology.

Students participating in the Post-Digital Intersections mentoring program will be selected through a public call to be launched on June 19. Registrations will be open through a form available on Marginal’s website (www.marginal.ro) and promoted on the association’s social networks.

“Following this call, we will select six students from Timișoara, who will benefit from mentoring sessions as well as a production grant and a stipend in the total amount of 4500 lei per person. The students will collaborate, 1 on 1, with 6 master’s students CESI, who will help them to clarify and theoretically ground their works. They will also take part in over 20 mentoring sessions and working meetings with curators, artists, teachers or cultural managers from Romania and abroad, starting in July until November. In December, the participants will present their works in a group exhibition, hosted at the Ștefania Palace in Timișoara. In the same event, the CESI master’s students will present the theoretical research they have developed, with the aim of mapping the art-sci-tech field in Romania within a European context,” says Andrei Tudose, initiator of the Post-Digital Intersections program.