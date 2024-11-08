Dahomey, the documentary that has captivated international audiences with its compelling story of history, culture, and identity, and winner of the prestigious Golden Bear at Berlinale 2024, will be available for Romanian audiences starting November 15. The film will be screened in 13 cinemas across Bucharest and other cities in the country, including Cinema Elvire Popesco, Cinema Union, and Cinema Muzeul Țăranului in the capital, Cinema Arta in Cluj-Napoca and Iași, and more.

Directed by French-Senegalese filmmaker Mati Diop, Dahomey tackles the highly relevant and sensitive topic of the repatriation of African cultural heritage by former European colonial powers. The film highlights the November 2021 return of 26 priceless artifacts taken from the African kingdom of Dahomey by the French army in 1892, which had been preserved in French museum collections until recently. The documentary captures intense debates over the significance of these artifacts and how they fit into a modern society that has formed a new cultural and national identity in their absence. More than a simple chronology of repatriation, Dahomey provokes a deep debate on identity, collective memory, and the impact of colonialism—an especially relevant theme for contemporary society.

“The documentary’s agile poetry and inventive formal approach hide a wealth of ideas and impressive depth. This documentary is more than just a beautifully filmed, observational recount of a small act of historical redress (the 26 treasures are among the roughly 7,000 objects taken),” wrote The Guardian. Jessica Kiang, a critic from Sight & Sound, praised Mati Diop’s unique approach, noting that the film does not simply track the restitution process of the stolen artifacts but also “gives them a voice” through lyrical narration written by Haitian author Makenzy Orcel.

Since winning the Golden Bear at Berlinale 2024, critics have highlighted the documentary’s depth and strength in exploring themes of decolonization and the restitution of African art. Director Mati Diop has been commended for her poetic and sensitive documentation of the return of the artifacts to the Kingdom of Dahomey after more than a century in European museums.

Recently, Dahomey also received two nominations at the European Film Awards, known as the “European Oscars,” for Best European Film and Best European Documentary, further underscoring its impact in the world of cinema and the recognition it enjoys internationally.

Distributed in Romania by Voodoo Films and supported by partners Cărturești and Foarfk, Dahomey can be viewed from November 15 in cinemas across Bucharest and the country, including:

Bucharest – Cinema Elvire Popesco, Cinema Union, Cinema Muzeul Țăranului

– Cinema Elvire Popesco, Cinema Union, Cinema Muzeul Țăranului Cluj-Napoca – Cinema Arta, Cinema Victoria

– Cinema Arta, Cinema Victoria Sibiu – Ion Besoiu Cultural Center (as part of Este Filmul de Miercuri), Cinema Gold

– Ion Besoiu Cultural Center (as part of Este Filmul de Miercuri), Cinema Gold Pitești – Cinema București, Cinema Trivale

– Cinema București, Cinema Trivale Iași – Cinema Ateneu

– Cinema Ateneu Arad – Cinema Arta (starting November 20)

– Cinema Arta (starting November 20) Timișoara – Cinema Victoria

– Cinema Victoria Slănic Prahova – Cinema Unirea