Dâmbovița Delivery at the Opera – Bringing the River Back to Cotroceni

For the first time, the manifesto festival Dâmbovița Delivery arrives at the Romanian Opera – one of the most important points along the metropolitan river and a symbolic area for Bucharest. For two days, the Dâmbovița River becomes a stage, laboratory, and meeting space in an event that brings together communities, institutions, and diverse initiatives with a common goal: reactivating the river as the city’s green-blue infrastructure.

Entry is free, and the full schedule of activities is available at https://dambovitaapadulce.ro/dambovita-delivery-opera-romana/

A festival combining science, art, the river, and the community

The Cotroceni neighborhood developed in relation to the Dâmbovița River, but the river has often remained a forgotten neighbor. Near the Romanian Opera dock, some of Bucharest’s most important research, education, and cultural institutions converge. Together with civic and community organizations like Incotroceni – People, Ideas, Stories, these institutions have enormous potential to rethink and transform the city’s relationship with water.

In September, the riverbanks near the Opera (Eroilor metro area) are transformed into a shared space where universities, NGOs, civic groups, and artists propose outdoor activities, non-formal educational workshops, debates, performances, and interactive experiments – from participatory science to poetry, music, and visual arts. Through these activations, the Dâmbovița River becomes a source of inspiration, health, and climate resilience for the city and its communities.

Key moments of Dâmbovița Delivery – Romanian Opera 2025

On September 20–21, at the Opera Dock, the river and its banks will host debates, workshops, water tours, exhibitions, and performances – all connected by the common thread of water as a key urban resource. The public is invited to participate in:

The Future of the City – debates on science, environment, architecture, and culture with experts and authorities. Universities, NGOs, and civic initiatives will invite the public to discussions on air, water, biodiversity, architecture, urban health, poetry, and psychology. Experiments, presentations, and collective reflections transform science and art into tools for understanding the river and the city, providing a platform for reconnection and co-creation.

International Ideas Contest “Dâmbovița 2035” – Professionals and enthusiasts are invited to propose visions for a green, accessible, and connected river. The launch event will take place during the Opera edition, together with the Bucharest branch of the Order of Architects of Romania and the Annual Architecture Exhibition.

Nod X – dialogues on people, city, and ideas – The first edition in a series of dialogues about people, the city, and ideas that have changed Bucharest over the past decade, marking the 10th anniversary of Nod Makerspace, brings together environmental, media, cultural, and educational organizations of the same age.

Water and riverside activities

From the newly arranged Opera Dock, activities on the water will include boat rides with Rowmania – PATZAIKIN canoes and the Dâmbovița Apă Dulce flotilla, SUPs and kayaks, and projections on the water’s surface.

On Saturday, September 20, from 1:00 PM, a team paddling competition in 10+1 canoes will take place as part of the national Discover Rowmania campaign, organized by the Ivan Patzaichin – Mila 23 Association and Vastint Romania on the Dâmbovița River at the Opera Dock.

In parallel, along the pedestrian Independence Boulevard, there will be microscope explorations, scientific demonstrations, poetry, music, participatory art, guided Cotroceni tours, and workshops on reducing food waste. The public can also explore exhibitions and documentary art interventions, from the history of Dâmbovița floodplain flora to the “map of calm” in Bucharest, interactive installations, and living community archives.

Throughout the event, the Pavilion of the Department for Sustainable Development will be open for visitor interaction, with a sustainability-themed contest offering prizes: “The Wheel of Sustainable Development.”

Dâmbovița Water Performance

For the first time in Bucharest, the independent company IOTA will present the city’s first theater production staged on water, co-produced by ARCUB and co-financed by AFCN: “Mermaids on the Dâmbovița”. The production is a mosaic of memories and dreams that transforms the river into a living stage, offering the public an alternative cultural experience where personal stories intertwine with the memory and force of water.

Dâmbovița Delivery – part of the Dâmbovița Apă Dulce (DAD) program

The Opera edition is part of the broader Dâmbovița Apă Dulce (DAD) program – a collective urban and ecological regeneration initiative created by the Ivan Patzaichin – Mila 23 Association and Nod Makerspace. The program reimagines the river as a green-blue axis for Bucharest, through water access infrastructure, river health monitoring, community activities, and advocacy actions.

The term “green-blue infrastructure” in urban planning refers to networks of natural spaces (“green”) and water bodies (“blue”) within a city that function as an ecological backbone: cooling, reducing pollution, connecting neighborhoods, and making the city healthier and more resilient.

Through Dâmbovița Delivery, the DAD program shows how the river can be experienced, not just observed: as a place for meeting, reflection, movement, and collective creation. It is a step in a long-term movement bringing together multiple support sources and collaborators for a more breathable, cleaner, and connected Bucharest.

Dâmbovița Delivery – Romanian Opera edition takes place on September 20–21, 2025, at the Opera Dock. Entry is free. The activity map and full program are available at www.dambovitaapadulce.ro