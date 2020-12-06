Damcheong, Korean anniversary dance performance

On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the Republic of Korea and Romania, the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Romania, together with Incheon Metropolitan City Dance Theatre (IMDT) and Bucharest National Opera House kindly invites you to enjoy wonderful musical evenings with “Damcheong” – a Korean dance performance – which will be streamed online during the weekend of December 11-13, 7PM, on the National Opera of Bucharest website.

“Damcheong” – translated as the “Celadon” colour of porcelain – has countless shades of green and blue, which is found in traditional porcelain pottery produced in the Korean Peninsula. “Damcheong” reflects the spirit of Korean dance, through imagery derived from the varieties of traditional Korean life. The choreography by Artistic Director Sung-Joo Yun is a masterful mix of old and new, where each act transposes the audience on a new journey, through the traditions of the palace, folk, agriculture and religion, in search of the roots of Korean dance. Ms. Yun is also a master of traditional dances and recognized for her exceptional talent for creating original works such as “Manchan – Jin, O-gui” (“Feast”) (2017), “Bi-ga” (“Lamentation”) (2018) and “Damcheong” (2019), which garnered attention and applause worldwide.

The recording of the dance performance includes Romanian subtitles and anyone who is interested in seeing a glimpse of the traditional Korean life can watch it for free via online platform. “Damcheong” will be streamed online (available only for the duration of the performance) on the Bucharest National Opera House’s website and YouTube, at 7PM of the upcoming Friday (Dec.11), for three consecutive days (Dec.11~13).

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClYu9GLWIYTpcZQH34Qzllw