Daniel Spoerri. A Moment for Eternity at MoBU 2023

MoBU is ready to welcome art enthusiast visitors at Romaero Baneasa in Bucharest from May 19–28, 2023, at its first edition.

MoBU 2023 is lasting for ten days, presenting galleries, artist-run spaces, groups of artists and individual artists as exhibitors, in 40 booths dedicated to contemporary art. There is a strong Romanian and Moldovan flavor to MoBU, as these participating artists are up to date, connected, relevant, and some of them out right extraordinary gems waiting to be showcased, and for that MoBU is a platform. Additionally, international exhibitors come to MoBU from the US, the EU and the Middle East: USA, Austria, Italy, Germany, The Netherlands, UK, Syria, Republic of Moldova, and Romania.

The exhibitors are Daniel Spoerri, Artivive (23), Galeria de Artă Rotenberg – Uzunov (15B), Follow Art, Look! Gallery, Danuser & Ramirez Gallery, Studio Chappell (B), Galeria FormArt (11A), Galeria Romană (03, 04), Galeriile Cornel Florea (16B), Galeriile de Artă Alexandru Rădulescu (12), HNK Gallery (14A), Iaga Contemporary Art (02B), Kulterra (19, 20), MAMCO Pavel Șușară (05B), Nemțoi Gallery (17), Andrei Romocean & Mihai Țopescu (05A), Scemtovici & Benowitz Gallery (16A), Sineva—Artă Importantă (06A), Strata Gallery (07B), Aliaj (Alert Studio, Atelier 030202, Etaj Artist Run) (09), Baraka Artist Run (22), Celula de Artă (10A), Dragoste Gallery (22), Fantom Gallery (22), MNTRplusC (22), 3D (Alfred Dumitriu, Giulian Octav Dumitriu & Vlad Dumitriu) (D), Adelina Simona Ionescu & Septimiu Căpățână (13), Alina Cozma (02A), Eugen Raportoru (01A), Four ART (07A), Francisc Chiuariu (06B), Grupul Prolog (04), Independent Artists (Nicola D’Arco, Iuliana Gaga, Elian Bacila, Emilia Marinescu, Paula Craioveanu) (11B), Ioana Cristodorescu (01B), Irina Cristescu & Ioan Sbârciu (14B), Iulia Maria Deme (C), Ruxandra GP (26), Julius Horsthuis & Ben Lukas Boysen (21), The Time (Ion Cotenescu, Vivi Stoleriu) (21), Adistu & Moduler (21), Laurian Popa (08), Diana Serghiuță (08), Cosmin Moldovan (08), Manuello Paganelli (23), Sasha Meret (10B), Ștefan Radu Crețu (24), Victor Teslaru (15A). Over 200 confirmed artists will be presenting their works at the fair; an updated list is to be found on MoBU’s website.

The special guest at MoBU in 2023 is Daniel Spoerri, master of Eat Art and Nouveau réalisme, with a solo show of 120 works, entitled Daniel Spoerri, A Moment for Eternity. MoBU is recovering for the Romanian public the nonagenarian artist of Romanian origin; Daniel Spoerri with his international standing is already part of the history of art: Spoerri is present in the collections of MoMA (New York), Tate Modern (London) and Center Pompidou (Paris), and now he is exhibiting at MoBU.

Also at MoBU the visitors can experience the “miniature” exhibition entitled Tender Aerials, housed in an airplane in front of the exhibition pavilion. Cristina Iacob, author of the curatorial text, says: ”Tender Aerials brings forth a collection of works by Harry Guttman and Sami Briss, two Romanian artists of Jewish origins who followed a similar trajectory to Daniel Spoerri’s, MoBU’s headliner, being eventually assimilated by international art. Hosted by the reclaimed space of an old BAC 1-11, the exhibition opens the deck towards the artistic and stylistic space, the searches and aspirations of two artists anchored in the currents of international post-war art, while exploiting a very personal, symbolic and identitary universe, captured at the intimate distance of a tender gaze. Tender Aerials draws bridges between here and there, the home and the world, inviting us to reflect on our own inner journey, sensitivity and human depth through the eyes of two diaspora artists whose brush strokes talk about both melancholy and vitality”, concludes Iacob.

MoBU is encouraging and supporting independent artists from Romania and the Republic of Moldova with a group exhibition entitled Take-Off featuring: Ana Andronic, Otilia Cadar, Sergiu Chihaia, Bogdan Cazacincu, Deniz Constantin, Florin Ghergu, Eusebiu Josan, Răzvan Leucea, Eliza Lupu, Liviu Mihai, Mihaela Năstase, Răzvan Neagoe, Bogdan Pelmuș, Magdalena Pelmuș, Dan Pierșinaru, Simona Daniela Tudose, Alexandra Ungureanu. Also, MoBU will be presenting virtually augmented works to provide an immersive, original experience that is interesting to both the connoisseurs and the uninitiated in contemporary art.

Do not miss Ethics, Love, and Politics—MoBU Conferences—a series of the conferences, roundtables, workshops and masterclasses, as well as artistic performances and launches taking place daily at the venue.