David Garrett gig in Cluj-Napoca and Bucharest this September

The famous violinist David Garrett returns to Romania, at the beginning of September, for two performances of the fabulous “ALIVE” concert. The concerts are part of the world tour with the same name and will take place on September 1, for the first time at the BTArena in Cluj-Napoca and on September 3 at Sala Palatului/Palace Hall in the Capital, from 8:00 p.m.

AWith its phenomenal technique, the sounds of the violin penetrate the hearts of the spectators from the very first chords. Starting with the interpretations of the famous songs “What a Wonderful World”, “Imagine” or “Beauty and the Beast” and continuing with the rock anthems “Enter Sandman” or “Paint it Black” to pop-dance hits designed to get the audience on their feet , such as “Happy”, “Hit the Road Jack”, “Thriller”, “Bella Ciao” or “Stayin’ Alive” those present will witness a unique demonstration of virtuosity, where talent and creativity have no limits.

At the same time, classical music and his innovative reinterpretations will take the main role. Genuine compositions such as “Confutatis” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, “Dance of the Knights” by Sergei Prokofiev or “Symphony no. 7” by Ludwig van Beethoven are just some of the artistic moments that will complete the atmosphere of unforgettable evenings.

Tickets are available online on Eventim.ro and Entertix.ro, as well as at the Sala Palatului ticket office in Bucharest, at prices that differ depending on the seat category.

David Garrett is the fastest violinist in the world, recorded in the Guinness World Records for playing “Flight of the Bumblebee” by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov in 66.56 seconds, and later in 65.26 seconds. In the crossover and classical music concerts, David Garrett plays two extremely valuable violins. It is about the violin “Prince Doria” Guarneri del Gesù (1734), received from Gregg Alf and Sota Nakazawa through the Museo del Violino Foundation in Cremona, and the violin “A. Busch” Stradivarius (1716), one of the stars of classical music around the world.

David Garrett has a special connection with Romania, being a great admirer of the great musician and composer George Enescu. The talent of violinist David Garrett was honed by his teacher, Ida Haendel, one of the students of the great composer and musician George Enescu. Through it, David Garrett discovered George Enescu, studied his repertoire and included in his concert program interpretations of musical compositions signed by George Enescu. Hailed as “A Paganini among pop stars and a Jimi Hendrix among violinists,” David Garrett is the “Devil’s Fiddler” of our age, an international superstar who blurs all barriers between Mozart and Metallica.