David Garrett gigs in Romania delayed for the autumn of 2021

The concerts performed by rock violinist David Garrett within the “Unlimited Live” tour have been delayed for 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent regulations and concert restrictions. The world tour was scheduled in the autumn of 2020, but it has been postponed for the autumn of next year, in September and October 2021.

The new dates for Garrett’s gigs in Romania are: Sala Palatului, Bucharest on October 26 and BT Arena, Cluj-Napoca on October 29.

“I was very much looking forward to our tour in autumn 2020 all over the world, so I’m deeply sorry that these concerts had to be rescheduled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. I’m very happy that we have already found new dates for our tour in autumn 2021, because I cannot wait to get back on stage and to play for you guys. Take care of yourselves – I hope to see you all happy and healthy again very, very soon!”

All your tickets remain valid for the new dates!”, says Garrett in a Facebook post.



KAZ Almaty – Sep 11, 2021

RUS Yekaterinburg – Sep 14, 2021

RUS Kazan, Sep 16, 2021

RUS Voronezh – Sep 18, 2021

RUS Krasnodar – Sep 20, 2021

RUS Moscow – Sep 22, 2021

RUS St. Petersburg – Sep 24, 2021

UKR Kharkiv – Sep 26 2021

UKR Odessa – Sep 28, 2021

UKR Kiev – Sep 30, 2021

ITA Bolzano – Oct 13, 2021

ITA Bologna – Oct 15, 2021

ITA Genoa – Oct 16, 2021

ITA Milano – Oct 17, 2021

ITA Conegliano Veneto – Oct 19, 2021

BG Sofia – Oct 24, 2021

RO Bucharest – Oct 26, 2021

RO Cluj – Oct 29, 2021

The tickets for the shows in Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca thus remain valid for the new dates and are available on Eventim.ro.