Days of Confusion gig in Quantic Club on July 9

After a long period of online concerts, the live events are gradually resumed.

Days of Confusion, the only djent / progressive metal band in Romania has announced its first LIVE performance of this year, to be hosted by Quantic Club in Bucharest on July 9. The gig is taking place under the aegis of “Acoustic Satellites”, with a small number of attendees and all safety measures in place.

“We are very happy to be among those who can get on stage during this delicate period! We are preparing new merch for the upcoming concert. We hope to meet you at Quantic on July 9. “Acoustic Satellites” is also our first concert in 2020 and we look forward to meeting your again LIVE, this time in an acoustic mood! We hope for an electric formula soon,” said Cosmin Lupu, vocalist and guitarist DAYS OF CONFUSION.

Tickets are available on iaBilet.ro. Price: RON 45 if purchased during June 25-July 8 and RON 50 on the day of the concert.