Days of Confusion performing at “CONCRETE Open Air Series” on August 19

DAYS OF CONFUSION is performing on Thursday, August 19, under the auspices of CONCRETE Open Air Series, in Expirat Halele Carol. The band is preparing a generous setlist in the electric version + acoustic songs + covers!

As the organizers state, “CONCRETE brings together and live, on different stages in the country, the bands and communities from the new wave of the Romanian alternative. A series of new events, at the initiative of SWANBOY Music x Expired Carol Halls. #Concreteopenair”.

“We can’t wait, so let’s see and hear each other this week, Thursday, especially since the last concert was so short! I, for one, am glad that we will play an extended set, and so on. I will be brief: Open air, electric, on August 19, at Expirat “, said Cosmin Lupu (voice / guitar).

DAYS OF CONFUSION, the Universal Music Romania band, is the most famous Romanian band of djent / modern progressive metal that was founded in 2010, in Bucharest. The boys have so far won the award for BEST ROMANIAN METAL NEWCOMER 2012, (awarded by Metalhead), and in 2014 they were nominated for BEST HARD ROCK / HEAVY METAL (at OnAir Music Awards) and at BEST ROCK ARTIST (at the magazine’s awards Sounds).

