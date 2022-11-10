Days of Sephardic Culture in Bucharest, 2022 edition

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

On November 15 and 16, the Cervantes Institute in Bucharest and the “Goldstein Goren” Jewish Studies Center, in collaboration with the Spanish Embassy in Bucharest, the Turkish Embassy in Romania, the International Jewish Film Festival, the B’nai B’rith Forum “Dr Moses Rosen”, the Bucharest Municipal Museum and Fraterna Association, organizes, at the Institute’s headquarters in Regina Elisabeta Boulevard no. 38, the 2022 edition of Sephardic Culture Days in Bucharest.

The event, already traditional in the Romanian cultural space, will this year benefit from the presence of prestigious personalities of the Sephardic culture and will take place according to the following schedule:

Tuesday, November 15



17.30-18.00 | Opening of the exhibitions Jews in Documents from the Ottoman Empire and Modern Tukey provided by the Turkish Embassy in Bucharest.

#ResistantWomen, exhibition by the Holocaust Museum in Buenos Aires and provided by the Spanish Embassy to Romania.

18.00-19.00 | Dialogue with ambassadors: The Sephardic experience in Spain and Latin America.

Attending: H.E reuven Azar, Israel’s ambassador to Romania, and H.E. José Antonio Hernández Pérez-Solórzano, Spain’s Ambassador in Bucharest.

19.00 | Shlomo Bar film screening, in the presence of film director Gilad Inbar, followed by a Q & A session.

Wednesday, November 16, 2022

18.00-19.00 | Sephardic folklore round table Participants: Donna Levy (Uruguay), Solomon Bali (Bulgaria), Rebecca (Rita) Gabbai (Greece).

Musical illustration: Bogdan Mihailescu (guitar) – Sephardic music

Moderator: Felicia Waldman