Deep Waters performing at Rock the City 2022

As the famous British band, WHITESNAKE, has canceled all its events scheduled for 2022, including the concert in Bucharest due at the Rock the City festival, on July 16, at Romexpo, the organizers announced that the Deep Waters band will perform in the opening of KISS gig.

The young rebels are a local phenomenon, which, easily and surely, will take shape internationally, and the organizers of Rock The City have set out to constantly support and promote the new wave of musical talent.

DEEP WATERS was established in 2019 by 21-year-old guitarist and songwriter Andrei Stratulat, as a rock band with five members: Nicolas Fresard, voice; Andrei Stratulat, guitar; Peter De Reyna, bass; Raul Kusak, keyboards; Dan Alexandru, drums.

Under the compositional and artistic guidance of Andrei, the 5 musicians came together in a single creative vision, strongly supported by chemistry and the unique musical connection between them.

The band sings only their own songs, however, being strongly attracted by the big names of rock that decisively influenced them, such as: Led Zeppelin, Deep Purple, Black Sabbath, Humble Pie, Jethro Tull etc. The goal of DEEP WATERS is to stay true to the ROCK spirit, composing that music that will stand the test of time.

ROCK THE CITY returns to the public’s attention on July 16, 2022, with the legendary KISS and you are on their farewell tour. Along with KISS, the Germans from Powerwolf, the Turks from Saints ‘N’ Sinners and Deep Waters will also take the stage.

The festival will take place in parking lot A of the Romexpo complex, the event being presented by East European Production, D&D East Entertainment and Marcel Avram!