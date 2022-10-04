Depeche Mode performs in Bucharest in the summer of 2023

Depeche Mode will perform at the National Arena in Bucharest on July 26, 2023. The British are coming to the capital for the third time, but for the first time without Andy Fletcher, the band’s keyboardist, who died in May of this year.

The legendary British band included Romania in the “Memento Mori” tour that will debut in March of next year in North America and then reach Europe.

The British band will perform at the National Arena on July 26, after performing in Bucharest in 2006 and 2013. Tickets for the concert in Bucharest will go on sale on October 7, starting at 10:00 a.m.

The announcement of the new album and next year’s tour was made in Berlin on Tuesday at a special event. “Memento Mori” is the 15th studio album by the band consisting of Dave Gaham and Martin Gore.

Martin Gore told the Ticketmaster website: “We started working on this project at the beginning of the pandemic, and its themes were directly inspired by that time. After Fletch’s passing, we decided to continue because we’re sure it’s what he would have wanted, and it gave the project an extra level of meaning.”

Dave Gahan added: “Fletch would have loved this album. We can’t wait to share it with you soon, and we can’t wait to present it live at next year’s concerts.”