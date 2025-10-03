DIPLOMA Show, the largest festival dedicated to the new generation of artists, architects, and designers, a project by The Institute and co-produced by the Bucharest City Hall through ARCUB, begins today and runs until October 12, 2025, at ARCUB – Hanul Gabroveni (84–90 Lipscani Street, Bucharest).

Now in its 12th edition, the festival celebrates creativity through a mix of exhibitions, guided tours, installations, an art & design fair, networking sessions, and experiences tailored to the new generation of graduates.

This year’s selection features 145 emerging artists from 17 creative disciplines, chosen from 630 submissions—a record in the festival’s history.

The opening of DIPLOMA Show 2025 takes place on October 3 at 19:00. The central exhibition is open daily from 12:00 to 22:00.

“DIPLOMA Show represents more than an exceptional reservoir of young talent for The Institute community; it is more than a relevant resource for established professionals in art, architecture, and design. The festival functions as an open platform, which can be leveraged by projects and organizations seeking new creative voices—from art fairs and exhibition spaces to biennales or fashion weeks. We thank all partners, collaborators, and supporters who help facilitate the professional debut of remarkable young creators seeking cultural and creative stages to consolidate their careers,” said Andrei Borțun, CEO of The Institute.

Access & Guided Tours at DIPLOMA Show 2025

For the first time at DIPLOMA Show, visitors can participate in guided tours curated by Cristina Bută and Catrinel Rădoi, offering a more immersive and personalized experience designed to introduce the public to the creative universe of emerging artists.

Tickets for DIPLOMA Show 2025 are available at: bilete.diplomafestival.ro. A general admission ticket costs 50 RON (VAT included), while tickets including the guided tour cost 120 RON (VAT included). Students, pupils, retirees, and people with disabilities have free access, thanks to UniCredit Bank’s support. UniCredit cardholders benefit from a 50% discount.

Extended Program & Special Events

In addition to the main exhibition, the 10-day festival features a series of events to encourage dialogue and idea exchange between the new generation of creators and the public. The program includes meetings with exhibitors, the Hot Lagoon art & design fair (October 11–12 at Apollo111, 12:00–21:00), social gatherings and parties with live DJ sets, and other activities for creative communities.

On October 10 at 19:00, an informal meeting will bring together graduates, industry specialists, cultural representatives, and entrepreneurs from creative industries. The goal is to foster open dialogue, idea exchange, and knowledge-sharing—a first step in forming connections that will support the future careers of young creators.

“Seats to Sit, Seats to Start”

A meeting and dialogue space for students, designed by architects Cristian Matei, Alexandra Muller, and Justin Baroncea, serving as a place for relaxation, socializing, and discovery. The installation reflects UniCredit Bank’s mission to support education and invest in the creative future of the next generation.

A route of five totems will connect ARCUB – Hanul Gabroveni to the main partner universities. The totems serve as urban markers and meeting points, creating a visible bridge between the festival space and educational centers:

Ion Mincu University of Architecture and Urbanism

National University of Arts Bucharest

University of Agronomic Sciences and Veterinary Medicine of Bucharest

University of Bucharest

Capsule Exhibition “Once in a Moment” – Presented by IQOS

The exhibition “Once in a Moment” centers on the diptych Day Song & Night Song by Roman Tolici, conceived as part of the Enjoy the Unexpected project by IQOS. The works explore the present within a space of radical transformation, marking the fragile threshold between day and night. This visual and conceptual axis forms the curatorial matrix of the exhibition, framing the dialogue between generations.

It brings together five emerging artists— Iulia Hlilhor, Dávid Miholcsa, Cristina Bîrlădeanu, Mihai Smeu, and Laszlo Forray—invited by Roman Tolici to explore themes of memory, identity, and collective perception within a shared curatorial capsule. Through different perspectives, the artists deepen the dialogue initiated by Day Song and Night Song, making the exhibition both a reflection on the passage of time and a platform for a new generation of artists, expressing IQOS’s vision to celebrate innovation, diversity, and the courage to look beyond convention. The visual atmosphere is complemented by the sound universe of artist Mischa Blanos.

Educational Project NEPI Rockcastle – Made to Mentor

The partnership between DIPLOMA Show and NEPI Rockcastle enters its second edition this year, continuing the initiative to connect young creators with established professionals in the creative industries. In 2024, this collaboration manifested as DIPLOMA Grow, a series of masterclasses dedicated to professional development, offering participants valuable perspectives on careers, sustainability, and designers’ roles in the community.

In 2025, the project evolves into Made to Mentor, an educational program creating a bridge between young designers showcased at DIPLOMA Show and professionals in creative industries. Delivered as a series of mentoring sessions at Promenada Mall, the project fosters authentic dialogues on experience, know-how, and career development, providing a meaningful context for mentorship and intergenerational knowledge transfer.

Hot Spots in the Old Town

During DIPLOMA Show 2025, Bucharest’s Old Town transforms into a circuit of creative-cultural hot spots, displaying fragments of graduates’ works in five partner spaces. Visitors are invited to explore art step by step, treating the historic center as an alternative museum.

At Cărturești Carusel, two mural artworks by Matei Pericleanu are on display.

At Galeria 15 Design, a creation by designer Robert Roca is exhibited.

With support from the Romanian Hotel Industry Federation, three hotels near the central exhibition—Hilton Garden Inn Bucharest Old Town (12 Doamnei Street), Europa Royale Bucharest (60 Strada Franceză), and Grand Hotel Continental (56 Calea Victoriei)—host design capsules by young designers Vlad Tălmaciu, Steven Steven, and Flavius Stângaciu.

The circuit, open from September 25 to October 12, transforms the historic center into an alternative museum, freely accessible to the public.

“Be the Main Character” – Contest for the New Generation of Designers

In partnership with Zalando, DIPLOMA launches the style contest Be the Main Character, a national invitation for all fashion enthusiasts in Romania. Participants are challenged to step into the spotlight and share their autumn outfits on Instagram that make them feel like the star of their own story.

Authors of the most original and daring looks, selected by a jury including Alina Gavrilă Borțun (Creative Director, Gavrilă & Asociații and Gavrilă Fashion Tellers), Kayla Parker (Style Creator Programme Manager, Zalando), and Dana Rogoz (Actress and Content Creator), will receive exclusive prizes, including an invitation to join the Zalando Style Creator Program and Zalando vouchers.