Disney+ announces the premiere of the latest season of Grey’s Anatomy

Disney+ has confirmed that the 19th season of the series “Grey’s Anatomy”, produced by Shonda Rhimes, launches exclusively on the streaming platform, on October 26, in Romania.

This new season complements the others available in Romania exclusively on Disney+. Thus Disney+ is the home of the famous successful medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy”.

Set six months after the season 18 finale, five new interns join the staff at Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital, played by actors Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho and Midori Francis.

Winner of the 2007 Golden Globe® for Outstanding Television Series Drama and nominated for multiple Emmy® Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series, “Grey’s Anatomy” is considered one of the greatest television series of all time ours. The medical drama, now in its 19th season, follows Meredith Gray and the team of doctors at Gray Sloan Memorial as they face life-or-death decisions on a daily basis. They support each other and , sometimes they bond more than just friendship.Together they discover that neither medicine nor relationships can be defined in black and white.

The title joins the productions recently launched on the Disney+ platform, including “The Old Man”, “The Bear” or “Candy”.

Disney+ is available for just 29.99 lei per month – no additional costs, with the option to cancel the subscription at any time. The streaming platform hosts movies, series and documentaries for all tastes. In addition, new TV series, blockbuster movies and exclusive original productions from the streaming platform’s six brands: Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Star are released throughout the year.

Series on Disney+ include Desperate Housewives and This Is Us. With a vast library of entertainment productions that includes everything from documentaries to critically acclaimed dramas and comedies to classic animations – you’ll find plenty of the stories you’ve come to expect, plus more.