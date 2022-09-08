Disney+ Day kicks off with concert film “BTS Permission to Dance on Stage-LA” and a a part of new series “Andor”

On the occasion of Disney+ Day, the film of the electrifying concert of the 21st century superstars, “BTS Permission to Dance on Stage-LA” and a fragment of the Disney+ original series “Andor” from Lucasfilm, are premiering on the Disney+ streaming platform.

“BTS Permission to Dance on Stage-LA” presents the live performance of the BTS concert held at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in late 2021 (November 27-28 and December 1-2). The concert film focuses on the onstage performances and includes performances of the GRAMMY®-nominated band’s hits “Dynamite,” “Butter” and “Permission to Dance.” BTS, short for Bangtan Sonyeondan or “Beyond the Scene”, is a South Korean boy band that has captured the hearts of millions of fans around the world since their debut in June 2013.

BTS consists of RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook. The film is produced by HYBE, a Den of Thieves production in association with Borderless Films.

Set to launch on September 21 with a three-episode premiere, “Andor” explores a new perspective on the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover how he can change things. The series tells the story of the rebellion that broke out against the Empire and how people and planets got involved. It’s an era full of danger, deceit and intrigue, where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to transform him into a rebel hero.

Diego Luna returns as Cassian Andor, joining the cast of Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller and Fiona Shaw. Executive producers are Kathleen Kennedy, Tony Gilroy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna and Michelle Rejwan. Tony Gilroy is also the creator and showrunner.

Until September 20 at 9:59 (in the morning), new subscribers and those renewing their subscriptions can enjoy a month of Disney+ for 6.99 lei.