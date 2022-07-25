Disney+ movie premieres in August

Pixar’s newest blockbuster, Lightyear, comes to Disney+: From August 3, subscribers can enjoy the last adventures of Buzz Lightyear, but also the four films Toy Story and by the beloved short film series Furchi’s questions.

You can also do a Predator movie marathon. The premiere of the film, Prey, is one more reason to revisit them all productions in this series.

A new series for Star Wars fans is also coming to Disney+: You saw it in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Cassian Andor returns.

August 3, Lightyear

Produced by Disney and Pixar, the film presents the origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the hero who inspired the toy of the same name – and follows the legendary Space Ranger on an intergalactic adventure, alongside ambitious recruits Izzy, Mo and Darby, and his pet robot Sox.

As this motley crew embarks on their most difficult mission yet, they must learn to work as a team to escape the evil Zurg and his army of obedient robots who are never too far away.

August 5, Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation

Finn has organized a surprise vacation for his friends aboard the Halcyon Galactic Ship!Finn’s plan soon goes awry when he gets separated from the group. Single on Halcyon, Finn meets three spirits of the Force – Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker and Princess Leia, who each share their own surprising stories about their vacations failed.

Prey, August 5

In the latest film in the Predator series, the action is set in the world of the Comanche Nation 300 years ago. “Prey” is the untold story of a young woman, a fierce and highly skilled warrior, raised among the most renowned hunters to roam the Great Plains. When danger threatens her camp, she fights to protect her people. The prey that chases and eventually confronts turns out to be a predator highly evolved alien with an advanced technical arsenal, leading to a brutal battle and terrifying between the two opponents.

I am Groot, August 10

No one can guard the galaxy from this little brat! So prepare like the little one Groot to be the center of attention in his own collection of shorts, in his glory days in who got into trouble – among the stars.Five original “I’m Groot” shorts, with several new and unusual characters, have him as starring everyone’s favorite little guy, little Groot, voiced by Vin Diesel Groot in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise.

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, August 17

In “She-Hulk: The Defense Attorney” from Marvel Studios, Jennifer Walters – a specialized lawyer in trials involving super humans – must deal with the complicated life of a 30-year-old woman who also happens to be a six-foot-tall green giant with superpowers.

Andor, August 31

The “Andor” series explores a new perspective on the Star Wars universe, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover how he can change things. The series tells the story of the rebellion that broke out against the Empire and how people and planets get involved. It’s an age full of danger, deceit and intrigue, where Cassian will embark on a path destined to make him a rebel hero.