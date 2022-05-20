Disney+ sets dates for summer 2022 launches

Disney+, the streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, has confirmed its launch dates and pricing for the 42 countries and 11 new territories with South Africa to launch on 18th May followed by all other countries listed in June.

Subscribers will have access to Star Wars’ “The Book of Boba Fett” and “The Mandalorian” from executive producer and writer Jon Favreau. In addition, the Marvel Studios’ series “Moon Knight” starring Oscar Isaac as Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life and Academy Award®-nominated “Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings” starring Simu Liu and Awkwafina.

Subscribers will also be able to enjoy Disney and Pixar’s Academy Award®-nominated “Luca” and from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Academy Award®-winning “Encanto” which tells the tale of an extraordinary family the Madrigals and Academy Award®-winning “Cruella” starring Emma Stone as the legendary “Cruella de Vil”.

In general entertainment subscribers will also be able to watch titles including action-packed Academy Award®-nominated comedy “Free Guy” starring Ryan Reynolds as well as “The Simpsons” and “Grey’s Anatomy”. From National Geographic, “The World According To Jeff Goldblum” Season One sees Jeff take us on an entertaining, insightful and playful ride. In each episode of this 12-part series, he pulls on the thread of a deceptively familiar object to unravel a world of astonishing connections and fascinating science and history.

Users will have access to high-quality viewing, up to four concurrent streams, unlimited downloads on up to ten devices, IMAX Enhanced for selected titles (where available), and the ability to set up to seven different profiles, including the ability for parents to set Kids Profiles that have an easy-to-navigate child-friendly interface to access age-appropriate content.

Full list of countries (in alphabetical order) with standard and annual pricing:

Launch Date Country Currency Standard Pricing Monthly Annual May 18th South Africa ZAR 119.00 1190.00 June 8th Algeria DZD 399.99 3998.99 Bahrain USD 8.99 88.99 Egypt EGP 49.99 498.99 Iraq IQD 4999.99 49998.99 Jordan JOD 2.99 28.99 Kuwait USD 8.99 88.99 Lebanon USD 4.49 43.99 Libya USD 2.99 28.99 Morocco MAD 32.99 328.99 Oman USD 8.99 88.99 Palestine Territories USD 6.99 68.99 Qatar QAR 29.99 298.99 Saudi Arabia SAR 29.99 298.99 Tunisia TND 3.49 33.99 United Arab Emirates AED 29.99 298.99 Yemen USD 2.99 28.99 June 14th Albania EUR 7.99 79.90 Andorra EUR 8.99 89.90 Bosnia and Herzegovina EUR 7.99 79.90 Bulgaria EUR 7.99 79.90 Croatia EUR 7.99 79.90 Czech Republic CZK 199.00 1990.00 Estonia EUR 7.99 79.90 Greece EUR 8.99 89.90 Hungary HUF 2490.00 24900.00 Kosovo EUR 7.99 79.90 Latvia EUR 7.99 79.90 Liechtenstein CHF 12.90 129.0 Lithuania EUR 7.99 79.90 Malta EUR 8.99 89.90 Montenegro EUR 7.99 79.90 North Macedonia EUR 7.99 79.90 Poland PLN 28.99 289.90 Romania RON 29.99 299.90 San Marino EUR 8.99 89.90 Serbia EUR 7.99 79.90 Slovakia EUR 7.99 79.90 Slovenia EUR 7.99 79.90 Turkey TRY 34.99 349.90 Vatican City EUR 8.99 89.90 June 16th Israel ILS 39.90 399.00

ENDS

Notes to editor

*11 new territories launching June 14 EMEA in the summer are:

Territories Country Currency Monthly Pricing Annual Pricing Faroe Islands Denmark DKK 79.00 790.00 French Polynesia French Southern Territories St. Pierre and Miquelon Overseas Collective France EUR 8.99 89.90 Åland Islands Finland EUR 8.99 89.90 Sint Maarten Netherlands EUR 8.99 89.90 Svalbard & Jan Mayen Norway NOK 89.00 890.00 British Indian Ocean Territory Gibraltar Pitcairn Islands St Helena United Kingdom GBP 7.99 79.90