Disney+ sets dates for summer 2022 launches
South Africa to launch on 18th May. Launch in Romania due in June.
Disney+, the streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, has confirmed its launch dates and pricing for the 42 countries and 11 new territories with South Africa to launch on 18th May followed by all other countries listed in June.
Subscribers will have access to Star Wars’ “The Book of Boba Fett” and “The Mandalorian” from executive producer and writer Jon Favreau. In addition, the Marvel Studios’ series “Moon Knight” starring Oscar Isaac as Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life and Academy Award®-nominated “Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings” starring Simu Liu and Awkwafina.
Subscribers will also be able to enjoy Disney and Pixar’s Academy Award®-nominated “Luca” and from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Academy Award®-winning “Encanto” which tells the tale of an extraordinary family the Madrigals and Academy Award®-winning “Cruella” starring Emma Stone as the legendary “Cruella de Vil”.
In general entertainment subscribers will also be able to watch titles including action-packed Academy Award®-nominated comedy “Free Guy” starring Ryan Reynolds as well as “The Simpsons” and “Grey’s Anatomy”. From National Geographic, “The World According To Jeff Goldblum” Season One sees Jeff take us on an entertaining, insightful and playful ride. In each episode of this 12-part series, he pulls on the thread of a deceptively familiar object to unravel a world of astonishing connections and fascinating science and history.
Users will have access to high-quality viewing, up to four concurrent streams, unlimited downloads on up to ten devices, IMAX Enhanced for selected titles (where available), and the ability to set up to seven different profiles, including the ability for parents to set Kids Profiles that have an easy-to-navigate child-friendly interface to access age-appropriate content.
Full list of countries (in alphabetical order) with standard and annual pricing:
|Launch Date
|Country
|Currency
|Standard Pricing
|Monthly
|Annual
|May 18th
|South Africa
|ZAR
|119.00
|1190.00
|June 8th
|Algeria
|DZD
|399.99
|3998.99
|Bahrain
|USD
|8.99
|88.99
|Egypt
|EGP
|49.99
|498.99
|Iraq
|IQD
|4999.99
|49998.99
|Jordan
|JOD
|2.99
|28.99
|Kuwait
|USD
|8.99
|88.99
|Lebanon
|USD
|4.49
|43.99
|Libya
|USD
|2.99
|28.99
|Morocco
|MAD
|32.99
|328.99
|Oman
|USD
|8.99
|88.99
|Palestine Territories
|USD
|6.99
|68.99
|Qatar
|QAR
|29.99
|298.99
|Saudi Arabia
|SAR
|29.99
|298.99
|Tunisia
|TND
|3.49
|33.99
|United Arab Emirates
|AED
|29.99
|298.99
|Yemen
|USD
|2.99
|28.99
|June 14th
|Albania
|EUR
|7.99
|79.90
|Andorra
|EUR
|8.99
|89.90
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|EUR
|7.99
|79.90
|Bulgaria
|EUR
|7.99
|79.90
|Croatia
|EUR
|7.99
|79.90
|Czech Republic
|CZK
|199.00
|1990.00
|Estonia
|EUR
|7.99
|79.90
|Greece
|EUR
|8.99
|89.90
|Hungary
|HUF
|2490.00
|24900.00
|Kosovo
|EUR
|7.99
|79.90
|Latvia
|EUR
|7.99
|79.90
|Liechtenstein
|CHF
|12.90
|129.0
|Lithuania
|EUR
|7.99
|79.90
|Malta
|EUR
|8.99
|89.90
|Montenegro
|EUR
|7.99
|79.90
|North Macedonia
|EUR
|7.99
|79.90
|Poland
|PLN
|28.99
|289.90
|Romania
|RON
|29.99
|299.90
|San Marino
|EUR
|8.99
|89.90
|Serbia
|EUR
|7.99
|79.90
|Slovakia
|EUR
|7.99
|79.90
|Slovenia
|EUR
|7.99
|79.90
|Turkey
|TRY
|34.99
|349.90
|Vatican City
|EUR
|8.99
|89.90
|June 16th
|Israel
|ILS
|39.90
|399.00
ENDS
Notes to editor
*11 new territories launching June 14 EMEA in the summer are:
|Territories
|Country
|Currency
|Monthly Pricing
|Annual Pricing
|Faroe Islands
|Denmark
|DKK
|79.00
|790.00
|French Polynesia
French Southern Territories
St. Pierre and Miquelon Overseas Collective
|France
|EUR
|8.99
|89.90
|Åland Islands
|Finland
|EUR
|8.99
|89.90
|Sint Maarten
|Netherlands
|EUR
|8.99
|89.90
|Svalbard & Jan Mayen
|Norway
|NOK
|89.00
|890.00
|British Indian Ocean Territory
Gibraltar
Pitcairn Islands
St Helena
|United Kingdom
|GBP
|7.99
|79.90