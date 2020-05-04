Diversity and inclusiveness in fashion

The fashion industry is an industry that, in one form or another, makes its presence felt in the lives of all people.. Whether we are talking about a way of expressing personal values, about a history to which many turn their attention for examples of creativity and determination, about jobs and CSR campaigns, fashion influences the vision and quality of everyone’s life.

Nowadays, more than ever, relating to an increasingly diverse population, made up of people of different ethnicities and cultures, with lifestyles that often seem at opposite poles is both necessary and difficult. If diversity is the goal, inclusiveness is the way.

International brands, like Tommy Hilfiger, have understood the importance of these approaches, becoming increasingly involved in recent years, on the one hand in creating a welcoming work environment, in which people are accepted and encouraged to be part regardless of ethnicity, culture and the lifestyle they have, and on the other hand, in creating collections that take into account the uniqeness of every person.

Adopting a culture of diversity was extremely visible at the TOMMYNOW Spring 2020 fashion show, organized by Tommy Hilfiger during London Fashion Week. The show embraced the philosophy of “Style for All” – a belief that great style erases all boundaries in gender, age, ethnicity and body type. TommyXLewis and TommyXLewisXH.E.R. offer extended sizing for all body types, while HILFIGER COLLECTION created menswear and womenswear pieces in parallel to encourage sharing wardrobe staples across genders.

TOMMYNOW has become a platform for inclusion and diversity through bold statements of what fashion and the runway should look like. The inclusive casting continues to celebrate and proudly portray models with a huge diversity of backgrounds, sizes, ages, gender expressions and ethnicities.

The cast of models included for TOMMYNOW Spring 2020 included Winnie Harlow, Halima Aden și Jourdan Dunn.

Tommy Hilfiger has also developed an adaptive collection for people with mobility and health challenges. Tommy Hilfiger Adaptive was created with one goal – to deliver classic, American cool style with innovative design twists that makes getting dressed easier for the entire family. The democratization of fashion has always been part of the DNA of Tommy Hilfiger brand, the latter becoming the first designer brand to enter the adaptive clothing market.

These examples show once again that fashion is not just about clothes. On the contrary, fashion is primarily about and for people, and in this sense, embracing a culture of diversity and inclusiveness is not an option, but an obligation that brands like Tommy Hilfiger assume, leading the fashion industry more far away.