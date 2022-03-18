Donate Today to Support the Defenders of Ukraine’s Endangered Cultural Heritage
Europa Nostra is joining forces with Global Heritage Fund “to support the defenders of cultural heritage in Ukraine as well as those working in the cultural heritage world who have been rendered refugees in their escape from Russia’s brutal aggression.”
Together with other international and European partners, Europa Nostra are actively working to ensure that Ukraine’s history will not be erased or rewritten. This includes providing emergency support for people working for museums, sites and cultural institutions.
“Your generous donation will help Ukraine’s people stand firm in defense of the endangered heritage in their independent and sovereign country.