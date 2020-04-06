Dracula Castle, among the Most Popular Fictional Homes For Lockdown

The current situation of staying in prompted by the novel coronavirus- COVID-19 pandemic has led Sellhousefast.uk to think about where would be the ideal place to hunker down for the foreseeable future.

Sellhousefast.uk has surveyed 1,220 respondents asking them to select the fictional house they would most want to be on lockdown in.

The findings revealed that Wayne Manor, the ancestral home of Bruce Wayne (Batman), is the top pick from respondents, receiving 26.23% of the vote. In second place (just!) is the Weasley’s family home The Burrow, with 24.59% of the vote.

Another highly rated house is the mansion from the ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’, which claimed third place with 16.39% of the vote.

The ranking also includes a location in Romania, namely the Dracula’s Castle that received 4.92% of the vote, alongside the house from Up.

America’s once favourite family seem to be favourites no longer, with the Simpson’s home finishing last at just 0.82% of the vote.

The Addams Family house is second last in the list, with its ghoulish interior only appealing to 3.28% of respondents.

The Bran Castle also known as Dracula’s Castle, according to the legend, located in Rucar-Bran passage of Carpathians, Transylvania, is the main attraction for the majority of foreign tourists coming to Romania.

The castle has become famous worldwide after the had been linked to Bram Stoker’s fictitious count, for the renowned author placed the action of his novel Count Dracula here, but in fact Stoker never visited Romania, he depicted the imaginary Dracula’s castle based upon a description of Bran Castle that was available to him in turn-of-the-century Britain.

Bram Stoker’s character, Dracula, is a Transylvanian Count, actually a vampire, with a castle located high above a valley perched on a rock with a flowing river below in the Principality of Transylvania. But Dracula is a fictitious character whose name derives from the appellation given to Vlad Tepes, the ruler of Wallachia from 1456-1462 and 1476, and who, for largely political reasons, was depicted by some historians of that time as a blood-thirsty ruthless despot.

The Bran Dracula’s real story and timeline is available here.