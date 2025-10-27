Dracula Fantasy Con 2025 Brings Gaming, Cosplay & Art to Brașov

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Dracula Fantasy Con, an integral part of the Dracula Film Festival, returns between October 31 and November 2 with a new edition that transforms Brașov into a meeting point for fantasy, video games and graphic art enthusiasts.

For three days, Coresi Shopping Resort in Brașov becomes the place where fantasy breaks free from the mold, and the public is invited to explore imaginary worlds, through games, art, cosplay and interactive experiences. The event is inspired by the tradition of major conventions dedicated to pop culture, such as WorldCon and San Diego Comic-Con, offering a diverse, interactive and accessible program for all categories of public.

Gaming Zone by Republic of Gamers (ROG)

The latest gaming laptops can be tested in free2play sessions, while fans are invited to join dedicated tournaments for League of Legends (1v1) and Mortal Kombat. The competitions, organized with the support of ROG Smart PC, offer attractive prizes and an electrifying atmosphere.

Dracula’s Board Game Massacre by Tricksters Club Brașov

Three days full of strategy and interaction, dedicated to those who love board games. From Catan and Ticket to Ride Europe to modern titles, every match earns points, and the grand winner receives the title of “Dracula’s Game Master.” The event promotes teamwork and creativity, being open to both seasoned players and beginners.

Japanese Workshops and Manga by Kumagumi Brașov くま組ブラショフ

Two days dedicated to Japanese art and culture, with activities for all ages: Origami – Halloween Edition, Shodō (calligraphy), Hanafuda – KoiKoi, as well as Manga and Inking sessions led by Adrian Sensei and artist Ash.yren.

Artists’ Alley

Five graphic artists – Alexandra Caras, Ash.yren (Ioana Ștefan), Myhem Illustrator (Eliza Runceanu), Mery’z Art Stuff (Maria Popa), and Moon Seraf (Ioana Savu) – will showcase creations inspired by myths, anime, and fantastical worlds. Visitors can explore original visual universes and interact directly with the creators.

Fernando Dagnino Exhibition

The award-winning Spanish DC Comics artist and creator of the festival’s visual identity presents in Brașov a curated selection of works exploring the aesthetics of superheroes and fantasy worlds.

Cosplay Parade by Kumagumi Brașov

On Saturday, November 1, starting at 5:00 p.m., the main square of Coresi Shopping Resort transforms into the stage of a spectacular parade, where costume and fantasy character enthusiasts are invited to join freely—whether they are experienced cosplayers or visitors in the Halloween spirit.

Dracula Fantasy Con complements the Dracula Film Festival with an interactive dimension, bringing together Romania’s creative communities in a vibrant celebration of imagination.

Dracula Fantasy Con 2025

October 31 – November 2

Brașov – Coresi Shopping Resort

The full program of Dracula Fantasy Con is available at draculafilm.ro/fantasy-con-2025

The complete Dracula Film Festival program can be found at www.draculafilm.ro

️ Tickets for film screenings are available at www.biletebrasov.ro

Dracula Film Festival is a project of the As Cult Association.