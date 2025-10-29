Dracula Film Festival 2025 kicks off

The 13th edition of the Dracula Film Festival takes place in Brasov, between October 29 and November 2, transforming the city into a true fantasy capital. The screenings take place at the Modern Cinema, and the interactive component, Dracula Fantasy Con, will take place at the Coresi Shopping Resort, completing the cinematic program with events dedicated to gaming, cosplay and multimedia experiences.

This year’s edition opens with the preview of Bugonia, the new production by Yorgos Lanthimos, featuring Emma Stone in a leading role following her successes in Poor Things and Kinds of Kindness. Inspired by the South Korean film Save the Green Planet!, the movie will be screened in preview in Brașov before its official release in Romanian cinemas. On the same opening day, audiences will also enjoy the Japanese animation Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc, produced by MAPPA studio.

This year, the festival will pay tribute to cult American actor Michael Berryman, known for his iconic roles in The Hills Have Eyes, The Crow, and The Lords of Salem. He will receive the honorary title “Count Dracula” for his contribution to international horror cinema. The award will be presented symbolically at the festival gala. The distinction will also be awarded to Romanian actor Gabriel Spahiu, one of the most respected figures in Romanian cinema, who will be present in Brașov to receive the trophy and introduce the screening of Dracula, directed by Radu Jude.

Another highly anticipated moment is the national preview of Sisu: The Road of Revenge, which will be screened at the Dracula Film Festival Awards Gala. The new film by Finnish director Jalmari Helander brings Jorma Tommila back in a thrilling role, in a sequel that transforms the myth of revenge into an adrenaline-fueled cinematic spectacle.

On the festival’s final day, audiences will enjoy two exclusive premieres: Primate, the latest film by British director Johannes Roberts, starring Oscar winner Troy Kotsur, and A Private Life, a psychological drama directed by Rebecca Zlotowski, featuring Jodie Foster and Daniel Auteuil, screened in its national preview.

Films in the festival’s official competitions will also be shown at Cinema Modern.

The 13th edition includes four competitive sections:

Dracula Trophy – International feature film competition

Little Dracula – International short film competition

Vladutz – Romanian short film competition

Dracula Digital – For young amateur filmmakers, showcasing short films shot on mobile phones

The Dracula Film Festival, Romania’s premier event dedicated to fantastic cinema, has been included in the prestigious 90 Best Genre Film Festivals on Earth list by Dread Central, alongside the most relevant genre festivals worldwide.

“We are delighted that Dracula Film Festival is internationally recognized as a benchmark for genre cinema. This year, we have a selection of powerful films that challenge and ignite the imagination, both in the official competitions and through special events outside of them,” said Ioan Big, festival director.

The feature film selection is curated by Ioan Big, journalist and film curator, while the short film selection is curated by film critic Cristian Marculescu. All films will be evaluated by an international jury of industry professionals.

In a special event dedicated to literature and new technologies, Dacre Stoker, great-great-grandson of the author of Dracula, returns to Brașov with the multimedia show Dramatic Readings of Dracula by Dacre Stoker, an interactive presentation in which Bram Stoker’s AI avatar “interacts” with his descendant. Scheduled for 31 October at Cinema Modern, the event offers a unique experience blending literature, history, and artificial intelligence.

Alongside the cinema screenings, from 31 October to 2 November, Coresi Shopping Resort will host Dracula Fantasy Con 2025, an event for fans of gaming, cosplay, and visual arts. Visitors can participate in Gaming Zone competitions by Republic of Gamers, the Dracula’s Board Game Massacre marathon, Japanese and Manga workshops coordinated by Kumagumi Brașov, as well as the Cosplay Parade on Saturday, 1 November. The graphic art exhibition by Fernando Dagnino, a multi-award-winning DC Comics artist and the festival’s visual designer, completes this edition’s program.

Through its premiere screenings, prestigious guests, and creative program uniting cinema, literature, and pop culture, Dracula Film Festival 2025 reaffirms Brașov’s role as a hub for fantastic cinema and contemporary imagination.

The full festival program is available at www.draculafilm.ro and tickets can be purchased at www.biletebrasov.ro.

Dracula Film Festival is a project of the As Cult Association.