Dracula Film Festival 2025: Top Prize Goes to Kazakhstan

The competition section of the 13th edition of the Dracula Film Festival, an international event dedicated to fantasy film, ended on Saturday, November 1, at the Modern Cinema in Brasov, with the awards gala, followed by the national preview screening of the film Road to Revenge – Sisu: Drumul razbunarii (2025).

The festival brought together again this year a wide selection of productions from around the world – from feature films and shorts to films made on mobile phones – bringing the audience unique cinematic experiences and diverse perspectives on the fantasy, horror, thriller, sci-fi and documentary genres.

International Feature Film Competition

The main competition included nine feature films selected by Ioan Big, Director of the Dracula Film Festival:

Lily’s Ritual (Spain, dir. Manu Herrera), H010N (USA, dir. Luca Canale B.), The Krampus Rises (Italy/Spain/USA, dir. Andrea Dalfino), Parallel Consequences (Brazil, dir. Gabriel França & CD Vallada), Apollon by Day, Athena by Night (Turkey, dir. Emine Yildirim), Ever After (USA, dir. Laszlo Illes), Pig That Survived Foot-and-Mouth Disease (South Korea, dir. Bum-wook Hur), Sasyq (Kazakhstan, dir. Yerden Telemissov) and A WWII Fairy Tale (UK, dir. Stewart Buck & Stéphane Piter).

The jury — composed of Konstantinos Koutsoliotas (Canada/Greece, director, DoP, and VFX expert) as president, Ionut Grama (Romania, actor and voice for Marvel, Disney, and DreamWorks characters), and Roberto D’Antona (Italy, director, writer, producer, and actor) — decided the winner of the Dracula Trophy 2025.

Dracula Trophy 2025

The Grand Prize of the Dracula Film Festival 2025, the Dracula Trophy, was awarded to SASYQ (Kazakhstan, 2025), directed by Yerden Telemissov — a drama with sci-fi elements and a playful tone, reminiscent of E.T., yet featuring an alcoholic, lonely retiree persecuted by bureaucrats.

Watch the trailer

Jury President Konstantinos Koutsoliotas declared: “The film completely took us by surprise. It’s a sensitive story about family, loneliness, and belonging, told with subtlety and remarkable humor. Watching it evoked a deep sense of human connection — reminding us that, whether we’re from Canada, Greece, Italy, Romania, Kazakhstan, or even outer space, we are essentially the same.”

Watch short clip

Special Mentions – Feature Film Competition

Special Mention for Documentary

A WWII Fairy Tale: Making of Michael Mann’s The Keep (UK, 2025)

Directors: Stewart Buck & Stéphane Piter

Jury member Roberto D’Antona said: “We are thrilled to present this special mention for the captivating way the film explores the making of a cult classic — a story that masterfully intertwines passion, chaos, and creativity, reminding us why we fall in love with cinema.”

Watch trailer

Special Mention for Storytelling

Apollon by Night, Athena by Day (Turkey, 2024)

Director: Emine Yildirim

Jury member Ionut Grama said:

“Congratulations to all the extraordinary films in this year’s selection. Beyond the grand winner, we decided to honor Apollon by Night, Athena by Day for its outstanding cast and the way it brings together a group of colorful, memorable characters in a moving, surprising story about loss, resilience, and the need for human connection.”

Watch trailer

Short Film Competition

The Romanian short film selection (10 titles), curated by film critic Cristian Marculescu, explored themes of fear and self-confrontation (The Boy and the Crow), isolation (The Loop), family fragility (After Easter), absurd humor (Hentai Sushi, How to Kill Your Neighbors in 3 Easy Steps), historical reflection (A National Odyssey), and technological dystopias (White 2040).

The international selection (21 films) featured stories inspired by H.P. Lovecraft’s mythology (Dagon), family dramas (In mezzo alla campagna, FOMO / Armageddon), dystopias (From the Sewers, TV or The Disturbance on Forest Hill Road), and grotesque-absurd animations and satires (Pimple).

The jury was composed of Monica Felea (Bad Unicorn, film critic), Mihai Gavril Dragolea (director, producer), and Gojira (DJ, host of the podcast Aproximativ Discuții).

Vladut Trophy – Best Romanian Short Film

The Boy and the Crow

Director: Tudor Om

Based on an idea conceived in 2008, this short is a simple yet moving story about facing fear — when you do, there are only two choices: fight or flee.

Jury member Mihai Gavril Dragolea said:

“Though under five minutes long, The Boy and the Crow creates a suspenseful, tense world with a real jump scare — a nod to Hitchcock’s The Birds that works wonderfully and hints at a universe I’d love to see expanded.”

Watch online

Little Dracula Trophy – Best International Short Film

Everyone Has Killed Someone (Poland)

Director: Angelika Cygal

Jury member Monica Felea stated: “The Little Dracula Trophy for Best International Short goes to Poland, to a director who combines refined cinematography with a story that skillfully blends mysticism and suspense, creating fascinating characters.”

Watch trailer

Dracula Digital 2025

Six teams competed in the Dracula Digital final, judged by Eugen Neagu (Italy/Romania, actor), Florian Zapra (director), and Bogdan Iancu (actor).

Finalists had to create a short film of no more than three minutes using three keywords: mirror, cemetery, and gothic.

Dracula Digital Trophy & €500 Prize

Anatomy of a Grief, created by Maia Maria Mihai, Elena Ilinca Cotruța, and Teofil Apopei from Iași.

Jury motivation: “The required elements were integrated professionally through coherent cinematic technique. Camera movement, editing, spatial use, and a consistent color palette created remarkable moments. The story was conveyed through powerful imagery. The jury’s decision was unanimous.”

Watch online

Honorary “Count Dracula” Trophy

The annual Honorary Count Dracula title has become a festival tradition.

In 2025, it was awarded to two cinematic personalities: American cult actor Michael Berryman and renowned Romanian actor Gabriel Spahiu.

Michael Berryman, an iconic figure of Horror & Fantasy cinema since the 1970s (The Hills Have Eyes – dir. Wes Craven), sent a video message: “Thank you for recognizing that I’ve been telling stories for over 50 years. I love film, and I encourage all who dream of making movies: find funding, produce, write what you know and love. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. That’s all. God bless you.”

️ Watch here

The festival also honored Gabriel Spahiu, whose career spans over 100 films, including Romanian milestones (The Death of Mr. Lăzărescu, California Dreamin’, Aferim!, The New Year That Never Was) and international productions (High Tension, Rupture, The Legend of Ochi).

He received the trophy from Ioan Big, Director of the Dracula Film Festival, before the Brașov premiere of Radu Jude’s Dracula.

Dracula Fantasy Con & Side Events

In addition to film screenings, audiences enjoyed Pop Culture experiences at Dracula Fantasy Con, hosted at Coresi Shopping Resort: book signings, exhibitions, cosplay, gaming and board game competitions, plus presentations by graphic artists and content creators.