Dracula Film Festival, Romania’s most important cinematic event dedicated to fantastic film, announces the launch of its official competitions for the 13th edition, which will take place in Brașov from October 29 to November 2, 2025.

The festival has been included in the prestigious “Top 90 Best Genre Film Festivals on Earth,” curated by Dread Central with input from over 30 international industry experts. With this recognition, Dracula Film Festival joins the ranks of the world’s most relevant genre events.

Full list here.

The official competitions of Dracula Film Festival are now open for submissions and are aimed at horror, sci-fi, thriller, supernatural, black comedy, animation, experimental, and cult films produced between 2023 and 2025, which have not been previously screened in Romania.

The festival features four competitive sections:

Dracula Trophy – International feature film competition

Little Dracula – International short film competition

Vladutz – Romanian short film competition

Dracula Digital – A competition for young amateur filmmakers, for short films made using mobile phones

Submissions for the first three sections are open via the FilmFreeway platform.

Dracula Digital is designed for young creators aged 16 to 29 who are passionate about film and visual storytelling. Applications are open until September 21 at www.draculadigital.ro. Selected films will be evaluated by both a jury and public vote. Finalist teams will create a new short film during the festival based on keywords provided by the organizers. The winning team will receive a €500 prize.

“We’re proud that Dracula Film Festival is internationally recognized as a landmark for genre cinema. For this year’s edition, we aim to curate a strong selection of films that challenge, impress, and ignite the imagination—through the competitions as well as through special out-of-competition events,” said Ioan Big, Festival Director.

The feature film selection is curated by Ioan Big, journalist and contributor to numerous national and international publications, while the short film selections are curated by film critic Cristian Marculescu. Films will be judged by an international jury of cinema professionals.

Dracula Film Festival remains a key destination for fans of Pop & Fantasy culture, offering each autumn in Brașov a diverse program of screenings, special events, exhibitions, and filmmaker encounters from around the world.

Note: The official poster for Dracula Film Festival 2025 will be created by renowned Spanish artist FERNANDO DAGNINO (b. 1973), a leading figure in the Western comic art scene.

Official website: www.draculafilm.ro

Facebook: facebook.com/DraculaFilmFestival

Instagram: @draculafilmfestival

Dracula Film Festival is a project by the As Cult Brașov Association.