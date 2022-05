Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

On May 24, a charity weber auction was held within the framework of the International “Cannes film festival”.

On May 17, the annual film competition began in Cannes, France. The film festival lasts until May 28.

A charity event auction in support of Ukraine took place at the halfway mark. The evening was organized by the state agency of Ukraine for cinema and the Ukrainian national pavilion at the International Cannes Film Festival.

