Easter fair season kicks off

The season of sunny days has arrived, inviting everyone to relaxation and unforgettable shopping.

In April, ParkLake is carrying out the campaign “It’s a holiday. Enjoy shopping and relaxing! ” during April 1st and 30th, when purchases worth at least 150 lei can bring you one of the 3,500 vouchers worth 50 lei each, so that you can enjoy the most beautiful gifts for you and your loved ones.

Vouchers can be used in stores between April 1 and May 15, 2022. More details about the campaign and its rules can be found on pe www.parklake.ro.

Easter Fair

This year’s Easter Fair takes place from April 7 to April 22, on the shopping center’s ground floor. Customers will be able to enjoy traditional items, gifts and decoration typical to this holiday.

Treasure Hunt

Those who are visiting the mall on April 15, 16 or 17 will be able to attend a Treasure Hunt for the Easter eggs. Each egg will hide a surprise: either a test, or points, depending on the colour. There will be 100 shopping vouchers worth RON 50 each and 10 gift cards worth RON 300.