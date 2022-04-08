Easter Gift Fair – Revive Tradition, April 11 – 15

During April 11 – 15, from 10:00hrs to 16:00hrs, visitors are welcome to the Învie Tradiția /Revive Tradition showroom, 142 Mihai Eminescu street, district 2 in Bucharest, with a generous range of Easter gifts from all regions of the country.

When we think of the Easter holidays, we remember fondly the childhood and the traditions and customs of our people. For this reason, the event called the Easter Gift Fair, provide visitors with the opportunity to recreate the atmosphere through authentic prepared articles.

The symbol of the holiday, red eggs will be present, as well as embellished eggs, known as painted eggs in Bucovina. You will also discover traditional wines, cakes and goodies, package offerings and gift baskets, as well as natural candles, towels and authentic pottery.

Revive Tradition supports and encourages centuries-old crafts, born in the village, which are part of the riches and cultural heritage of Romania. The products exhibited at the fair are purchased directly from local craftsmen, at fair prices, to allow them to have access to a new sales area.

More details are available here.