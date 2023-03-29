Electric Castle 2023 full line-up: Macklemore, The Chemical Brothers, Iggy Pop, and George Ezra at the top of the list

The awarded multi-genre festival Electric Castle has just announced the full line-up for its 9th edition, taking place between 19-23 July 2023. Macklemore and Jamie xx will join the previously announced headliners The Chemical Brothers, Iggy Pop, George Ezra, Pendulum (live) and Peggy Gou. Along with more than 300 artists, they will create a spectacular edition.

The multi-platinum and Grammy award-winning rapper Macklemore will bring his catchy energy and hits to Romania. After reaching No. 1 in the US with his debut single “Thrift Shop” and getting two hits diamond-certified, his fans are eager to see him live. With a fresh album out at the beginning of March, they have all the reasons to expect an exceptional show on the main stage of the festival.

Known as part of the legendary group The xx, but also for his successful solo work, Jamie xx will challenge the audience at Bánffy Castle with his eclectic DJ sets. The Grammy-awarded DJ and producer who mixes high-energy sounds from different genres and is a strong presence at the biggest festivals in the world.

Live music is the main ingredient of Electric Castle, offering a great dose of punk from Iggy Pop, post-rock with Sigur Ros, folk-pop from George Ezra and groovy vibes from the trip-hop band Morcheeba. The fans of electronic music will be delighted by the legendary drum and bass band Pendulum (live), the “K-house” icon Peggy Gou, the hypnotizing Rezz and the techno duo Orbital. With James Lavelle, Huey Morgan, Booka Shade and Tiga, the list of DJ sets that can’t be missed is complete.

For those who are ready to explore underground music, the darkwave band Boy Harsher and Emma Ruth Rundle are must-see acts. The Berlin-based multi-instrumentalist and producer Monolink and Youngr will also join previously announced Tash Sultana, Nothing but Thieves and Yung Lean, along and many other artists from different genres.

For this edition, the festival has extended its camping to welcome over 25,000 people. With all amenities included, from various accommodation options to its own stage, EC Village offers all comfort needed for 5 days of intense partying.

The passes are still available at the promotional price of 139 Euro + taxes, people under 21 paying only 99 Euro + taxes. More information about the festival and tickets can be found on electriccastle.ro.