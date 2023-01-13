Elvis Presley’s daughter, Lisa Marie dies at 54

Singer Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of rock legend Elvis Presley, died on Thursday at the age of 54, according to American media citing her family. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news: my dear daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” confirmed her mother, Priscilla Presley, in a statement sent to the People website.

The “King’s” daughter was rushed to the hospital on Thursday morning, according to a message posted earlier by her mother on social networks. She was placed in an induced coma, on ventilator support, after a cardiac arrest, according to celebrity news site TMZ, which relied on anonymous sources. Lisa Marie Presley was in a state of “unconsciousness” when the housekeeper discovered her on Thursday morning at her home in Calabasas, a luxury suburb of Los Angeles, according to TMZ.

Her ex-husband, Danny Keough, who also lives on the property, gave her CPR until paramedics arrived and took her to hospital. Anonymous sources told TMZ that Lisa Marie Presley did not attempt to kill herself.

“She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I know,” her mother said in a statement to People, asking that the family’s privacy be respected and thanking fans for their “love and prayers.”

Without confirming the patient’s identity, the Los Angeles Fire Department told the media that their crews attended to a woman in her fifties who suffered a cardiac arrest around 10:30 a.m.

The singer attended on Tuesday, with her mother Priscilla Presley, at the Golden Globes ceremony, during which the actor Austin Butler won the award for the best actor in a dramatic film for his role in the movie “Elvis”. The actor, whose truer-than-life portrayal of the rock’n’roll legend has been widely praised, had a word for the two women during his speech on stage. “Thank you for opening my hearts, your memories, your home. Lisa Marie and Priscilla, I love you forever,” he said.

Lisa Marie Presley was Elvis’ only child. She previously controlled Elvis Presley Enterprises, but in 2005 sold most of her shares to a private equity firm. She retained control of Graceland, the Memphis, Tennessee property that her father owned and where he was found unconscious in August 1977, before he was taken to the hospital and his death attributed to a heart attack.

Lisa Marie Presley has released three albums in her career and is the mother of actor Riley Keough, who starred in “Mad Max: Fury Road.” In addition to Danny Keough, whom she divorced in 1994, she was also married to Nicolas Cage, Michael Jackson and the actor-composer Michael Lockwood.

Lisa Marie was in great distress after the death of her only son, Benjamin Keough, who committed suicide in July 2020.