LYNX Festival, the only event in Romania dedicated exclusively to nature photography and documentary film, returns to Brașov from June 4 to 9 with a rich program of screenings, presentations, photo exhibitions, children’s workshops, and meetings with international guests, local artists, and environmental NGO representatives.

A special guest of this third edition, organized by Wild Romania Association and Forona Association, is Gavin Thurston—one of the world’s most renowned wildlife cameramen and a long-time collaborator of Sir David Attenborough on over 20 documentaries, including Blue Planet II, Planet Earth II, Our Planet, and Human Planet.

A five-time Emmy and two-time BAFTA winner, Thurston has spent more than 30 years filming in the most remote corners of the planet—including both poles—capturing breathtaking footage of rare and endangered species. He is also the author of Journeys in the Wild, a personal account of his career and experiences, which is available in Romania via Pilotbooks.ro.

Described by critics as “an uninhibited journal” (Nature), “a collection of revealing behind-the-lens stories” (Times Literary Supplement), and “the captivating tale of a fascinating career,” Journeys in the Wild will be presented during LYNX Festival in a session led by the author himself:

“While traveling and filming, my eyes opened wide to the natural world. I look forward to sharing my personal insights behind these adventures with you,” says Thurston.

He added: “It’s a great honor to be invited to a festival that celebrates wildlife, the art of storytelling, and the power of nature to inspire and connect us. I’m excited to be in a place where wilderness still thrives and to meet others who share a deep respect for it. I can’t wait to bring stories from the field, hear from nature lovers, fellow filmmakers, and environmental experts, and take part in what I know will be a heartfelt celebration of the natural world.”

Highlights of the LYNX Festival 2025 Program

The third edition offers a global journey through the wild landscapes of Europe, Africa, and Asia, with several nature documentaries having their Romanian premieres.

One standout is Lions of the Skeleton Coast, a gripping story about three orphaned lion cubs struggling to survive on Namibia’s deadly Skeleton Coast. Directed by Will and Lianne Steenkamp—Emmy Award-winning filmmakers—the documentary has already won 13 international awards in the past year at prestigious festivals like Jackson Wild, Wildscreen, Nature Namur, and Cannes Corporate & Media Awards.

“It’s a family story—a chronicle of sibling bonds and small-group strength, reshaped by circumstance. Through their journey, we hope to inspire viewers with a story of hope and resilience—showing how, even in the harshest environments, life can thrive with determination and ingenuity,” said the directors.

From Africa to India, audiences will also enjoy The Real Jungle Book (dir. Jeremy Hogarth), an imaginative and authentic documentary that reinterprets Rudyard Kipling’s famous characters—Bagheera, Baloo, Kaa, and Shere Khan—by showcasing their real-life animal counterparts in the Indian jungle. Filmed over four years by a team of local cinematographers, the documentary blends scientific insight with creative storytelling.

Back to Europe, Norwegian filmmaker Asgeir Helgestad presents A Call From the Wild, a personal and poetic homage to Norway’s endangered nature. From bees on his farm to wild reindeer in the mountains and puffins along the coastline, Helgestad captures both the beauty and the fragility of nature under threat, drawing attention to human activities behind its decline.

Pre-Festival Event in Bucharest

Ahead of the main festival in Brașov, LYNX organizers are hosting a special event in Bucharest on May 21 at the National University of Theatre and Film “I. L. Caragiale” (UNATC). Dan Dinu, the festival’s artistic director, will hold a nature documentary masterclass for cinematography students, followed by a screening of Cactus Hotel (dir. Yann Sochaczewski), winner of the 2024 LYNX Festival Trophy.

The event will also include the full program launch, the premiere of the 2025 festival trailer, and open discussions with the organizing team.