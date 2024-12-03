ProTicket wraps up the year with an array of concerts and shows, from traditional carols and Viennese music to enchanting Christmas recitals, offering audiences across the country an exceptional artistic finale.

Extraordinary Christmas Concert – Viennese Royal Gala

December 23 : 7:00 PM, Cluj-Napoca

: 7:00 PM, Cluj-Napoca December 24 : 5:30 PM and 8:00 PM, Brașov

: 5:30 PM and 8:00 PM, Brașov December 25 : 8:00 PM, Bucharest

: 8:00 PM, Bucharest December 26 : 7:00 PM, Constanța

: 7:00 PM, Constanța December 27 : 7:00 PM, Tulcea

: 7:00 PM, Tulcea December 28 : 5:30 PM and 8:00 PM, Brăila

: 5:30 PM and 8:00 PM, Brăila December 29 : 7:00 PM, Câmpina

: 7:00 PM, Câmpina December 30: 6:00 PM, Râmnicu Vâlcea

Featuring guest soloists from Vienna State Opera, Rome Opera, La Scala in Milan, Mozarteum Salzburg, and two prestigious orchestras—Orchestra di Teatro D’opera Italiana and Orchestra Operei Vox—this extraordinary Christmas concert will showcase timeless Viennese masterpieces by Strauss, Franz Lehár, Emmerich Kálmán, and many more, alongside captivating musical and choreographic surprises.

Ștefan Hrușcă – Christmas Carol Recital

December 24 & 25 : 7:00 PM, Iași

: 7:00 PM, Iași December 26 : 7:00 PM, Suceava

: 7:00 PM, Suceava December 27 : 8:00 PM, Târgu Mureș

: 8:00 PM, Târgu Mureș December 28: 8:00 PM, Cluj-Napoca

Celebrate Christmas with a magical new chapter brought to life by Ștefan Hrușcă’s unmistakable voice. For over three decades, Hrușcă has been a symbol of Romanian carols, inviting audiences to reconnect with their spiritual roots through his heartfelt performances. This year, his repertoire features both beloved classics and lesser-known gems, blending timeless charm with profound significance. Each recital promises to be a serene moment of reflection amidst the season’s bustle.

Fuego – Together for Christmas

December 25 : 7:00 PM, Ploiești

: 7:00 PM, Ploiești December 28: 7:00 PM, Constanța

Paul Surugiu (Fuego) returns with a spectacular Christmas concert celebrating the joy of being together for the year’s most heartfelt holiday. This year’s event will feature fresh elements, poetry, and simplicity, capturing the essence of Christmas and promising an unforgettable evening of warmth, love, and music.

Tickets for all performances are available at https://proticket.ro.