End of the year with ProTicket – traditional carols, Viennese music and Christmas recitals
ProTicket wraps up the year with an array of concerts and shows, from traditional carols and Viennese music to enchanting Christmas recitals, offering audiences across the country an exceptional artistic finale.
Extraordinary Christmas Concert – Viennese Royal Gala
- December 23: 7:00 PM, Cluj-Napoca
- December 24: 5:30 PM and 8:00 PM, Brașov
- December 25: 8:00 PM, Bucharest
- December 26: 7:00 PM, Constanța
- December 27: 7:00 PM, Tulcea
- December 28: 5:30 PM and 8:00 PM, Brăila
- December 29: 7:00 PM, Câmpina
- December 30: 6:00 PM, Râmnicu Vâlcea
Featuring guest soloists from Vienna State Opera, Rome Opera, La Scala in Milan, Mozarteum Salzburg, and two prestigious orchestras—Orchestra di Teatro D’opera Italiana and Orchestra Operei Vox—this extraordinary Christmas concert will showcase timeless Viennese masterpieces by Strauss, Franz Lehár, Emmerich Kálmán, and many more, alongside captivating musical and choreographic surprises.
Ștefan Hrușcă – Christmas Carol Recital
- December 24 & 25: 7:00 PM, Iași
- December 26: 7:00 PM, Suceava
- December 27: 8:00 PM, Târgu Mureș
- December 28: 8:00 PM, Cluj-Napoca
Celebrate Christmas with a magical new chapter brought to life by Ștefan Hrușcă’s unmistakable voice. For over three decades, Hrușcă has been a symbol of Romanian carols, inviting audiences to reconnect with their spiritual roots through his heartfelt performances. This year, his repertoire features both beloved classics and lesser-known gems, blending timeless charm with profound significance. Each recital promises to be a serene moment of reflection amidst the season’s bustle.
Fuego – Together for Christmas
- December 25: 7:00 PM, Ploiești
- December 28: 7:00 PM, Constanța
Paul Surugiu (Fuego) returns with a spectacular Christmas concert celebrating the joy of being together for the year’s most heartfelt holiday. This year’s event will feature fresh elements, poetry, and simplicity, capturing the essence of Christmas and promising an unforgettable evening of warmth, love, and music.
Tickets for all performances are available at https://proticket.ro.
