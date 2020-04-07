EUROPAfest 2020 festival postponed for July

Due to the extension of the state of emergency in Romania over the coronavirus pandemic, jmEvents has decided to postpone the 2020 edition of the EUROPAfest festival and of the Bucharest International Jazz Competition from May to July.

The two music events will be scheduled in the second part of July, with a confirmed date depending on the evolution of the situation prompted by the CVODI-19 pandemic both in Romania and also at European and global level, considering that the festivals is getting together artists from all over the world.

EUROPAfest international festival welcomes over 300 musicians of jazz, blues, pop and classic on annual basis from various countries in Europe, but also from the U.S., Australia, Canada or Singapore.

Bucharest International Jazz Competition comprises concerts, competitions, jam sessions, workshops and masterclasses dedicated to jazz, while being ranked among the first three jazz contests in Europe.

“During this time we have been aware that isolation would have been impossible hadn’t been for music, film, reading, theatre, painting or photography, for arts and culture. We would like the moment of artists returning on the stage and perform to be as closer as possible”, the organisers said in a press release.