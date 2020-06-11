EUROPAfest 2020 to be held during July 16-25

jmEvents has announced that EUROPAfest 27 festival will be held this year during July 16-25.

Artists from over 10 countries – UK, Argentina, Azerbaijan, Belarus, South Korea, Cuba, Denmark, Switzerland, Estonia, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Slovenia, Spain, US, the Netherlands and Ukraine – will perform their blues, jazz, pop and classic concerts in traditional and unconventional venues for 10 days.

“We are optimistic and even if it’s going to be an atypical edition, the music events will have the same quality standards as before. All safety measures for spectators will be observed, but at the same time we also consider extending the possibility of watching the live performances (…) We convey our appreciation to those fighting in the front line against the Coronavirus day and night. I would like to invite you to a imagination exercise to see how the isolation time would have been like without music, film, books, dance… And, here we are, being aware that maybe art and cultural generally have also been some front line allies for those over 3 billion people who stayed home”, said EUROPAfest manager Luigi Gageos.

More details about the venues and the measures that have to be observed by the spectators will be announced as soon as possible, when they are communicated by the authorities.

EUROPAfest was awarded EFFE | Europe’s finest festivals title by the European Commission and European Parliament in 2015 and has been held under the Romanian Royal House’s patronage since 2005.