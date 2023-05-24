EUROPAfest 30, July 7-15, Bucharest. Concerts and tickets

During the 7th and the 15th of July, book your place in the agenda for EUROPAfest 30! Concerts, jam sessions, workshops, coffee festival and unforgettable meetings with artists from 23 countries. Tickets went on sale today. With prices between 90 and 120 lei, depending on the events and the chosen category, but also subscriptions for the entire festival, can be purchased from iabilet.ro and in the Flanco store network.

The festival starts on July 7 with the Opening Gala Concert – Jazz at the Palace and ends on July 15 with the EUROPAfest 30 Gala, both concerts taking place at the Auditorium Hall of the Royal Palace / National Art Museum of Romania.

Bucharest becomes the Capital of good music, hosting over 200 artists from more than 20 countries, both from European countries with a reputation for jazz, such as Italy, Spain, France, as well as from the United States of America, Japan or Israel. The agenda is rich, a musical marathon with events such as Summertime Jazz, It’s Jazz Time, Jazz a Perfect Day, Italian Jazz Night, Spanish Jazz Night. Each concert is an explosion of joy and connects the Romanian audience to the new trends of the international music market.

“We have put the tickets for EUROPAfest on sale. We kept the prices in an area accessible to the public in Romania, although the value of the artists in the festival is much higher. We did this to encourage the presence of a diverse audience, from young people to seniors. The EUROPAfest audience is genuine, they appreciate real, live music, the magic created in front of them. Each concert is unique, unrepeatable, a communication between the artists on stage and the spectators in the hall, an amalgam of emotions, saxophone and guitar solos, piano chords, incredible voices, applause and encores. It is an incredible atmosphere that cannot be explained, only experienced live. I can tell you with my hand on my heart that if it wasn’t for something so special, we probably wouldn’t have reached the 30th edition,” said Luigi Gageos, director of EUROPAfest.