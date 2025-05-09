Europe Day, celebrated through a cinematic journey across the continent

Every year, on May 9th, Europeans celebrate the Schuman Declaration of 1950—a bold vision for peace and cooperation after the war that shook Europe. Proposed by French Foreign Minister Robert Schuman, the declaration laid the foundations for what has now become the European Union. While each country has its own national day, this day is a shared moment for all of us—a time for reflection, gathering, and celebrating the values that unite us.

However, for many, Europe Day may go unnoticed. That is why initiatives like #MyEuropeDayOff suggest reimagining this day—not as a regular workday, but as a true celebration of European identity. Imagine music in the streets, street art installations, cultural experiences, and open dialogue. Europe Day should be a moment when Europe truly comes to life.

Europe Day, celebrated with stories that unite us



EU Youth Cinema: Green Deal, an educational project supported by the EU, joins the initiative to make May 9th more than just a regular day on the calendar and invites everyone to take part in a unique experience through the screening of three exceptional environmentally-themed films. Each of these films serves as a window into Europe’s landscapes, values, and communities:

Lake of Apples , North Macedonia – a film about the bond between people and nature in the communities around Lake Prespa, a place of biodiversity, rewilding, traditions, and resilience.

, North Macedonia – a film about the bond between people and nature in the communities around Lake Prespa, a place of biodiversity, rewilding, traditions, and resilience. Bike Stories Vorarlberg , Austria – a short, engaging, and energizing documentary about the cycling culture in the Vorarlberg region. The film celebrates sustainable transport and how communities can live in harmony with the environment.

, Austria – a short, engaging, and energizing documentary about the cycling culture in the Vorarlberg region. The film celebrates sustainable transport and how communities can live in harmony with the environment. Home, France – An impressive aerial journey over more than 50 countries, Home showcases the beauty of the planet’s ecosystems and the dangers brought on by environmental destruction. It is a powerful call for awareness and action.

These films not only raise young people’s understanding of environmental protection, but also reflect Europe’s diversity, beauty, and shared values—celebrating what Europe Day is truly about.

All films are available for free at: https://tinyurl.com/EuropeDay2025

United for a greener future



The entire project is available for free thanks to Creative Europe MEDIA and the main sponsors: Vienna Insurance Group, through its local brands Omniasig Non-Life, Asirom, and BCR Life Insurance; the Collecting Society for Audiovisual Media – VAM; the Slovenian Ministry of Public Administration; and Cineplexx International, as the exclusive cinema partner in 11 countries and currently active in 33 cities, including Bucharest, Sibiu, Târgu Mureș, and Satu Mare.

“At Asirom, we believe the future is built through education, responsibility, and concrete action. That’s why we confidently support initiatives that help shape young people’s environmental awareness and foster respect for nature. Projects like EU Youth Cinema: Green Deal represent an opportunity for us to invest in future generations and actively contribute to a sustainable and balanced future,” said Mădălin Roșu, President of the Asirom Directorate.

“Cineplexx International is present in eleven of the twelve countries and contributes to the success of this highly innovative project through its relevant experience in cinema, tailored marketing strategies, and top-class infrastructure. We also see this collaboration as an excellent opportunity to contribute to the development of a green cinema for schools in 33 active European cities today—from Vienna, Sibiu, and Bucharest to Skopje, Sarajevo, Split, and Thessaloniki. It is a space where intergenerational dialogue can take place, oriented towards the future, as well as an exchange of knowledge, experience, and environmentally friendly practices,” added Christof Papousek, CFO and co-owner of Cineplexx International.

EU Youth Cinema: Green Deal is a project that uses cinema to educate young people about environmental protection and the importance of a sustainable future. It is an opportunity to learn about Europe’s nature and how we can all contribute to a greener tomorrow.

Join the EUYC:GD movement



EU Youth Cinema: Green Deal invites everyone to participate in this innovative green program for the future. Even if you are not a student or teacher, you can watch multiple films without registration and for free, directly on the green streaming platform www.euyc.green – available to everyone, worldwide.

Teachers in Romania who wish to explore the full collection of films with their students and access the educational materials must register at www.youth-cinema.eu/ro. The registration process is simple, in Romanian, and takes just a few minutes.

So, let’s make Europe greener—together!