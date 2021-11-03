European culture and virtual reality meet to explore our underwater cultural heritage

Not a diver yet, but still interested in your European, maritime cultural heritage? iMARECULTURE provides a unique experience to help all who are interested to explore the hidden cultural treasures beneath the waves off the European coastline. Achieved with EU funding, iMARECULTURE has created advanced virtual reality, immersive and serious games, and augmented reality as tools to raise awareness and access to European underwater cultural heritage. iMARECULTURE’s unique and fascinating experience is a great insight into the vast possibilities that Horizon Europe, the EU’s next funding programme for research and innovation (2021-2027), can offer.

By utilising augmented and virtual reality, for both divers and non-divers, iMARECULTURE has created an innovative and new format that has changed the way in which we not only view our European, maritime cultural heritage but also how we experience it.

As a diver it is now possible to experience Europe’s underwater cultural heritage through augmented reality and view underwater visualisations in real-time while diving. It is possible to explore the Baiae Marine Protected Area-Underwater Park from the Roman Imperial Age as part of an official diving visit just off the coast of Naples utilising underwater tablets to interact with the augmented reality while diving.

For non-divers, iMARECULTURE has developed several alternative ways for users to immerse themselves with the underwater environment. From using virtual reality to head mounted displays and holographic screens – Europe’s maritime cultural heritage is accessible to all.

iMARECULTURE’s mission is to raise public awareness of European identity and to be focusing on maritime cultural heritage. Beyond that, iMARECULTURE is creating a unique and innovative contribution to the Horizon Europe framework and the digital agenda for Europe, for new skills, technology, and jobs.

What sets iMARECULTURE apart is not only its unique visitor and user experience but its adaptability to a wide array of utilisations, research and education capabilities and sustainable economic implementation. By combining Education, Research and Industry, iMARECULTURE is pushing the boundaries of technological breakthroughs into viable products in the area of virtual museums, digital heritage, sustainable and smart tourism with real commercial potential.

Under Horizon 2020, the European Union awarded €2.6 million to the iMARECULTURE project, which was coordinated by Cyprus, with further participants being Czech Republic, Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina, France, Italy, Portugal and Hungary. The project finished in 2020. Horizon Europe, the EU’s new 7-year framework programme (2021-2027) for research and innovation, represents the most ambitious research and innovation programme ever and is also open to researchers and small and medium sized enterprises based in the Western Balkans.

Horizon Europe

Investing in research and innovation is investing in Europe’s future. Horizon Europe is the EU’s key funding programme for research and innovation with a budget of €95.5 billion. It tackles climate change, helps to achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and boosts the EU’s competitiveness and growth. The programme facilitates collaboration and strengthens the impact of research and innovation in developing, supporting and implementing EU policies while tackling global challenges. It supports creating and better dispersing of excellent knowledge and technologies. It creates jobs, fully engages the EU’s talent pool, boosts economic growth, promotes industrial competitiveness and optimises investment impact within a strengthened European Research Area. Horizon Europe is fully open to participation from the associated Wester Balkan partners.