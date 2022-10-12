European Heritage Awards / Europa Nostra Awards 2023: Apply by 25 November 2022

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

The European Heritage Awards / Europa Nostra Awards 2023 are open for submissions! Europe’s most inspiring architects, craftsmen, cultural heritage experts, professionals, volunteers, public and private institutions, and local communities now have a chance to be recognised for their achievements!

A webinar on how to best prepare an application for the Awards 2023 will take place tomorrow, 13 October 2022 from 11:00-12:00 CET. Sign up here

The Awards identify and promote best practices in the conservation and enhancement of tangible and intangible cultural heritage, stimulate the trans-frontier exchange of knowledge throughout Europe, increase public awareness and appreciation of Europe’s cultural heritage and encourage further excellent initiatives through the power of example.

Applications are invited to the following five categories of entry:

▪ Conservation and Adaptive Reuse

▪ Research

▪ Education, Training and Skills

▪ Citizens Engagement and Awareness-raising

▪ Heritage Champions

Up to 30 remarkable heritage achievements from all over Europe will be awarded. Of those, up to 5 winners will receive a Grand Prix with a monetary award of €10,000. One winner will also receive the Public Choice Award, with a monetary award of €10,000, following an online vote conducted by Europa Nostra, the European Voice of Civil Society Committed to Cultural Heritage.

The European Heritage Awards / Europa Nostra Awards were launched in 2002 by the European Commission and have been run by Europa Nostra ever since. They are supported by the Creative Europe programme of the European Union.

The Awards have brought major benefits to the winners, such as greater (inter)national exposure, increased visitor numbers and follow-on funding.

For more information and online submissions: www.europeanheritageawards.eu/apply

Deadline for submissions: 25 November 2022.