“Eurovision-2023” Will Be Held Not in Ukraine

For security reasons, even in a post-war year in Ukraine, it may not be safe to hold a grand concert with thousands of tourists. It is possible that the competition will be held in the UK.

On June 17, the European broadcasting union announced that it would not be able to guarantee the safety of the Eurovision 2023 in Ukraine. The competition will be held in another country and, most likely, it will be the UK. Negotiations with the BBC will begin shortly.

“Our firm intention is that the victory of Ukraine must be reflected in the events of the coming years. This will be a priority in discussions with possible host countries,” the EBU.

Read the entire article here.