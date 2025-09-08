September 12 – October 13, 2025 | Romania Pavilion at World Expo 2025 Osaka.

The exhibition HEMP – Back to the Future will make its international debut at the Romania Pavilion at World Expo 2025 Osaka on September 12 and will be open to the public until October 13, 2025.

Organized by the Ivan Patzaichin – Mila 23 Association and the Textile Museum in Băița, the exhibition is presented in Japan by the Bucharest City Hall and CREART – the Center for Creation, Art and Tradition of Bucharest Municipality, in partnership with the Romanian Cultural Institute, with the support of Romania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy of Romania in Japan. The exhibition explores the tangible and intangible heritage of the hemp plant, highlighting its potential as a renewable raw material, cultural symbol, and resource for future design, while strengthening Romania’s profile as an active player in international cultural exchange.

The project offers audiences an intercultural dialogue experience through displays of Romanian and Japanese heritage objects, contemporary art installations, and a research album on traditional costumes from Romania and Japan, authored by Dr. Florica Zaharia and Midori Sato. The international premiere of this cultural reflection follows the national stage at the National Museum of the Romanian Peasant in Bucharest, where the exhibition Turning Hemp Back to the Future was first presented and documented in direct contact with Romanian audiences.

The curatorial concept is the result of collaboration between Teodor Frolu (curator, Ivan Patzaichin – Mila 23 Association) and Dr. Florica Zaharia (researcher and emerita conservator, Textile Museum, Băița), blending contemporary perspective with heritage documentation — defining elements for CREART’s mission to preserve and promote Romanian traditions in international contexts. The exhibition brings together textile heritage samples and artifacts (traditional costumes, fabrics, tools) from the Textile Museum collections, contemporary hemp-based fashion creations, and a textile installation by Oláh Gyárfás (PATZAIKIN), alongside multimedia contributions by Dan Vezentan and Dilmana Yordanova.

The opening will take place on Friday, September 12, at 15:00 (local time) at the Romania Pavilion, World Expo 2025 Osaka, in the presence of the curatorial team and institutional partners.

Main contributors attending the opening include: Teodor Frolu, curator of the exhibition, co-founder of the Ivan Patzaichin – Mila 23 Association; Dr. Florica Zaharia, Emerita Conservator at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, director and co-owner of the Textile Museum; Romulus-Nicolae Zaharia, co-founder of the Textile Museum; Yuko Fukatsu, professor at Tama Art University (Japan), Faculty of Art and Design, Department of Product and Textile Design; and Oláh Gyárfás, visual artist and eco-fashion designer for PATZAIKIN.

The event will be honored by the presence of Ferdinand Nagy, Romania’s Commissioner General at World Expo 2025 Osaka, along with representatives of the diplomatic community, local and international cultural institutions, and World Expo 2025 Osaka officials.

Opening Program

15:00 – 15:30 – Official public session at the Romania Pavilion: presentation of the exhibition concept, introductory speeches, unveiling of installations and multimedia projections.

15:30 – 16:30 – Professional session for experts: debates on heritage and design, launch of the research album Visible Cultural Heritages – Traditional Costumes of Romania and Japan, and presentation of the Textile Museum.

The research album Visible Cultural Heritages – Traditional Costumes of Romania and Japan, authored by Dr. Florica Zaharia and Midori Sato (Emerita Conservators, The Metropolitan Museum of Art), documents the textile universes of the two countries in comparative form, offering a scholarly foundation for the exhibition’s discussions. The bilingual publication (Romanian/English) will be officially launched at the opening.

The Textile Museum in Băița, founded and coordinated by Dr. Florica Zaharia and Romulus-Nicolae Zaharia, contributes heritage pieces, scientific expertise, and original research, strengthening the exhibition’s documentary dimension.

The PATZAIKIN collection, signed by designer Oláh Gyárfás, presents hemp-based fashion creations that place tradition in dialogue with contemporary expression, accompanied by multimedia works by artists Dan Vezentan and Dilmana Yordanova, offering visitors an integrated aesthetic and narrative experience.

In the days following the opening, the curator and contributors will hold guided tours and dialogue sessions with the international public, deepening the exhibition’s themes and curatorial methods.

HEMP – Back to the Future is a documentary art exhibition curated by Teodor Frolu, produced by the Bucharest City Hall and CREART – the Center for Creation, Art and Tradition of Bucharest Municipality, and designed by the Ivan Patzaichin – Mila 23 Association in collaboration with the Textile Museum in Băița. The project is presented in partnership with the Romanian Cultural Institute, with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy of Romania in Japan, as part of Romania’s participation at World Expo 2025 Osaka.

More information available at:

facebook.com/romaniaexpo2025