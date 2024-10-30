Next week, on Wednesday, November 6 at 7:00 PM, Amzei Creative Corner (13 Amzei Street) will host the opening of The Castle exhibition, a special visual arts event dedicated to Franz Kafka. Initiated by the Goethe-Institut Bucharest, the project showcases the works of students in Atelier 9, led by Professor Anca Boeriu from the National University of Arts Bucharest (UNARTE). It features 21 young visual artists who imagined different endings for The Castle, a cult novel in modern literature and one of Kafka’s best-known books.

The Goethe-Institut’s challenge offers UNARTE students specializing in graphics the opportunity to explore Kafka’s work deeply and to engage with The Castle‘s text, crafting their own interpretations and endings for the book.

The project includes woodcut pieces inspired by German expressionism and video works that embody the young artists’ explorations of the “Kafka phenomenon.” Kafka died before completing The Castle, leaving readers with open interpretations, inspiring a wide range of creative visions. Each student thus had the chance to bring their unique perspective and vision, exploring profound themes such as absurdity, isolation, and the search for meaning. This experience allowed them to delve into Kafka’s complex literary universe while expressing their artistic individuality authentically.

Exhibiting artists include: Anania Codrin, Andronoiu Maria, Carp Ana Maria, Ciornei Roberta, Coman Andreea, Costea Andrada, Didiță Sebastian, Efimov Monica, Ferenc Iulia, Hăineala Alexandru, Galescu Ioana, Ganciu Maria, Gheorge Ana Maria, Lungu Maria, Matei Iustina, Marinescu Isabela, Mureșan Tudor, Novikova Alla, Stoica Bogdan, Ungureanu Denisa, and Țintea Luca.

The opening event will feature a performance titled Kafka’s Women, starring actress and singer Irina Bucescu, directed by Dan Vasile with costume design by Bianca Popp. The performance will also run on November 15 (6:00 PM) and at the exhibit closing on November 23 at 6:00 PM. Kafka’s Women is a theatrical-musical interpretation inspired by The Castle, where Irina Bucescu brings Kafka’s isolated and introspective female characters to life. Combining excerpts from the novel with her original music, the performance offers a unique perspective on Kafka’s female characters, highlighting their complexity and inner struggles within a world of absurdity and uncontrollable power.

The final performance on November 23 will feature a special moment: Exploratory Readings—excerpts from Kafka’s correspondence with Felice Bauer and Milena Pollak. Created around Kafka’s letters, published by Trei Publishing in the Anansi. World Fiction imprint, Letters to Milena and Letters to Felice, these readings are curated by Irina Bucescu.

The Castle exhibition at Amzei Creative Corner (13 Amzei Street) is open to the public free of charge from November 6–23, 2024, with visiting hours Thursday-Friday from 4:00-7:00 PM and Saturday from 2:00-7:00 PM.