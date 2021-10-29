Fall 2021 Campaign Tommy Hilfiger “Pass The Mic” in Romania

With Ada Galeș & Dana Rogoz about the courage to use your voice for change.

The global TOMMY HILFIGER “Pass the Mic” campaign launched in the Fall 2021 season challenged the brand’s audience and fans to discover how everyone can contribute and change the world, making their voice heard. The globally involved talents – Yara Shahidi, Anthony Ramos, Jack Harlow, Wizkid, Kim Soo-Hyun and DJ Cassidy – sought to inspire through an interactive and dynamic discourse: What inspires you to make a difference? What would you say if you knew you were being listened to? What leads you to the future? What do you have to say?

In Romania, the TOMMY HILFIGER “Pass the Mic” campaign was carried forward by the voices of two actresses – Ada Galeș and Dana Rogoz. Each promoted on personal social media platforms an impact message about the values ​​and principles they believe in, and which are also found in the DNA of the American brand: sustainability and personal development.

Dana Rogoz spoke about what personal development means from the perspective of the constant fear that many experience, namely that of (NOT) being good enough. The actress, who joined the Minisong group at the age of three and went on her first artistic tour a year later, sincerely addressed to her online community an aspect of her life that she had never shared with the public. Her courageous message was watched by over 80,000 people and initiated a beneficial dialogue between followers. Giving them the perfect context to make their “voice” heard, they took the microphone from Dana and talked about similar personal situations.

Ada Galeș took over the mic from Dana, creating her own discourse on sustainability. Through a poetry performance, Ada revealed an intimate and emotional perspective on how people interact with the planet. Her gesture has had an interactive effect in the online community, and many followers have accepted the challenge of becoming active participants in building a more sustainable world.

The “Pass the Mic” campaign, which presents the TOMMY HILFIGER Fall 2021 collection, perfectly combines modern and iconic elements. Based on the ambitious sustainability mission of Tommy Hilfiger, Waste Nothing and Welcome All, the Fall 2021 TOMMY HILFIGER collection is made using even more sustainable methods and materials and is available on tommy.com and in selected TOMMY HILFIGER stores.

Friends and fans of the brand are invited to join the conversation on social media using #TommyHilfiger, #PasstheMic and @TommyHilfiger.