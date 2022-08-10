Famous cartoon character Le Petit Nicolas to open the 17th edition of Animest due in October

Le Petit Nicolas, the character who marked the childhood of whole generations of readers from all over the world, invites his creators in the film that will open the 17th edition of Animest (October 7-16, Bucharest). Winner of the Crystal at Annecy and the only animated film included in the Cannes selection this year, Le Petit Nicolas is a tribute to author René Goscinny and illustrator Jean-Jacques Sempé, who created, starting in the 50s, the famous series for copies translated and published in over 30 countries.

Somewhere between Montmartre and Saint-Germain-des-Prés, Jean-Jacques Sempé and René Goscinny let their imagination fly on the surface of a white sheet of paper and manage to bring to life a mischievous but very likable boy. From games and fights in the school yard, to pranks on his classmates at summer camp and friends for life, Nicolas lives a happy and adventurous childhood. In the film signed by Amandine Fredon and Benjamin Massoubre, the boy becomes an animated character for the first time. One true to the original illustrations created by Sempé – just as lively and playful, but perhaps a little more daring.

In Le Petit Nicolas, the boy escapes from the world of stories and lands in the workshop of his creators, armed with many questions. The meeting of the two artists with the character that they themselves imagined will bring out of the drawer of memories details from their childhood that they did not have the opportunity to enjoy. Viewers will thus learn that none of Nicolas’ parents grew up in a very colorful universe, so the need to relive the first years of life on a more cheerful note inspired them to create the fascinating universe that irrevocably conquered generations of readers. More than 50 years after his birth, the character and his creators become the protagonists of a historic meeting, brought to life to the original music signed by the composer Ludovic Bourse, awarded in 2012 with an Oscar for the soundtrack of the film The Artist.

The film addressed to viewers of all ages and can be watched with pleasure even by those who do not know the books on which the film is based.

