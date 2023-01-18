Famous guitarist Steve Vai to perform in Bucharest

The famous guitarist Steve Vai will perform in Bucharest on April 24 at Sala Palatului. The first 200 tickets have an earlybird price and go on sale on Friday, January 20 from 10:00 am.

Steve Vai is one of the most influential guitarists of the international music scene. With three Grammy awards won and 15 nominations in total, along with tens of millions of albums sold, Vai started by singing with the great Frank Zappa who was his teacher. The tour that also passes through Bucharest is called the Inviolate World Tour, just like the artist’s latest album, “Inviolate”, released last year.

Steve Vai declares: “ The North American tour was exceptional. The band and I – I trained well and I couldn’t wait to present the Hydra guitar to the fans in Europe that I didn’t get to meet again on the last tour. Your reactions to the Inviolate album were very positive and this was seen in the press, in the number of tickets sold and in the energy spectators, so we were really looking forward to this tournament.”

In 1983, however, he chose the path of his solo career and since then he has released 12 studio albums and sold millions of records worldwide. Musically, Steve Vaia declared that among the artists who influenced him were Jimmy Page, Brian May, Ritchie Blackmore, Jeff Beck, Jimi Hendrix or Allan HoldsworthVai is among the guitarists who have repeatedly taken part in the famous G3 tour organized by Joe Satrianii, a tour that brings on the same stage 3 top guitarists of the music scene.

Tickets are for sale at www.iabilet.ro at the following prices:

-Earlybird – first 200 tickets in each category- Cat A 259 lei, Cat B 199 lei, Cat C 149 lei, Cat D 99 lei;

– Presale – Cat A 279 lei, Cat B 219 lei, Cat C 169 lei, Cat D 119 lei ;

– Upon access – Cat A 300 lei, Cat B 250 lei, Cat C 200 lei, Cat D 150 lei.

The ticketing commission of the ticket agency is added to the price of all tickets. A BestMusic Live & METALHEAD event powered by ROCK FM.