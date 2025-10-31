Fashion Collection Dedicated to Queen Maria of Romania

The collection “FACETS OF MARIA, QUEEN OF ROMANIA” is created especially for the Anniversary Gala – “150 years since the birth of Mary, Queen of Romania” – the only crowned queen in our history, and was presented at the Romanian Athenaeum on October 29.

QUEEN MARIA continues to be a true monument of spirituality and culture, legendary even during her lifetime and rediscovered today. She has become a Symbol, Icon, Reference, and Muse of the Romanian People – from ancestral roots to the projection of the nation into the future. No other Romanian public figure – and very few in recent world history – has possessed such a level of complexity, refinement, patriotism, and aesthetic sense, all brought to perfection.

The fashion reinterpretation itself is a synthesis of the styles Queen Maria embraced at major events as well as in private, at Peleș Castle or the Balcic residence. From thousands of photographs that keep her close – Queen Maria being one of the most photographed personalities of her time, considered a reference of elegance, modernity, and refinement – not only at the human or official representation level, but also in perfecting her personal style. She became a reference in fashion not just for Romanian or European society, but also in the United States.

From all these aesthetic choices of our great Queen, we selected five representative styles:

TRADITIONAL Style – She successfully revived local traditions as a State Symbol and aesthetic foundation of belonging, rooted in their rich symbolism. Fascinated by the national costume, she wore it and turned it into an authentic national brand. Inspired by the Crown Princess, high society women rushed to buy folk costumes that “refreshed” their wardrobes with pieces from the Romanian people’s heritage. MODERN Style – Especially reflected in her grand French tour, at the renowned Paris Peace Conference, where she effectively completed Romania, earning the name Maria, the Unifier Queen. She embraced, adored, and wore with noble elegance the latest and most special creations of the era. Later, on her American tour, she was considered the most beautiful woman in the world and undoubtedly the most elegant QUEEN IN THE WORLD. VICTORIAN Style – Her initial style as a Princess of Edinburgh, influenced by English culture and the austerity of her aristocratic roots in Britain, Russia, and Austria. ROMANTIC Style – Reflecting her cultural and artistic side, drawn to poetry, painting, and music, with romantic heroes highly sought after by European intellectuals. In this style too, she shone – as in all other stylistic expressions. Many of her appearances, often in cultural circles or intimate gatherings, remain absolutely captivating, even by today’s standards. MONASTIC Style – Initially circumstantial, worn during the war with sanitary accents, then adopted as she retired from public life. These outfits were strict, sober, and Eastern monastic in style, reflecting her spiritual evolution, with subtle influences from refined Arab culture, almost Byzantine-Brâncuși inspired.

“We dedicated an entire edition of our renowned event, SOIREES DE LA MODE, to Maria of Romania on the 145th anniversary of her birth. But now we have an absolute premiere! An unprecedented combination of visions from some of today’s most talented Romanian designers, unified in a collection of over 60 moments. Our goal was to create an Arty Stylistic endeavor – typical of our FASHION MOMENTS events – to give the public a glimpse into this fascinating aesthetic and spiritual universe, in a space where Haute Couture is presented in Absolute Premiere – the stunning Romanian Athenaeum – preparing an absolutely unique evening to honor the memory and anniversary of one of the most important Founders of Modern Romania: QUEEN MARIA!,” said Alin Gălățescu – Art Director.