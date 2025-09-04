Calvin Klein unveils new campaign starring Jalen Green

Calvin Klein today unveils its new campaign featuring star athlete Jalen Green in Fall 2025 underwear and denim. The campaign’s immersive visuals spotlight Jalen in a world of intensity on and off the court, styled in elevated essentials from Calvin Klein. Directed and shot by Gordon von Steiner, Jalen’s commanding energy and effortless confidence come into focus in the newest styles.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to work with Calvin Klein – their underwear and jeans have always been staples in my wardrobe, helping me stay comfortable and put-together between practices, games and my down time,” said Jalen Green. “ This shoot let me channel my passion for basketball and the confidence and empowerment that the brand has always stood for.”

Calvin Klein’s Fall 2025 underwear and denim channel the brand’s iconic legacy, reimagining signature styles with fresh innovations and versatile layering in mind, perfect for the season ahead. Modernized with new seamless technology first introduced in Icon Cotton Stretch, Intense Power — now featuring a bold infrared logo treatment — and Microfiber Stretch styles are updated with the stitch-free Infinity Bond waistband for enhanced movement and premium ease of wear. The iconic 90s Straight Jean returns in new vintage washes and relaxed silhouettes – pair it with classic shirt for an effortless look. A minimalist staple, the 90s Straight Pant is designed with a smooth cotton stretch for a flexible fit in a signature silhouette. Style it with a Merino Crewneck Sweater for relaxed warmth.

The campaign launches today, September 4, with campaign content rolling out on @calvinklein social channels through the week. Fall 2025 men’s underwear and denim is now available in the Calvin Klein stores from București Mall, Băneasa Shopping City, ParkLake Shopping Center, Palas Mall Iași, Iulius Town Timișoara, Iulius Mall Cluj-Napoca, City Park Mall Constanța and Promenda Craiova.