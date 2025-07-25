Mitichi Preda on Feeric Fashion Week and Future of Design

The 17th edition of Feeric Fashion Week, a prestigious event on the East European fashion

calendar, officially concluded last week in Sibiu, showcasing an array of stunning presentations held in unconventional venues. This year’s theme revolved around pressing contemporary issues, including sustainability, collective memory, responsibility and visual research, setting the stage for an inspiring dialogue between past and future within the fashion industry. Feeric Fashion Week successfully culminated last Saturday evening following a final day of breathtaking presentations that transformed Sibiu once more into a global fashion stage. The concluding day brought together emerging designers alongside prestigious academic institutions, offering spectators a visual marathon that traversed unexpected spaces and contrasting aesthetic paradigms.

The fashion week kicked off with two days of education, seminars, and workshops led by renowned professionals from international fashion, focusing on entrepreneurship and sustainability in fashion. Among those who spoke to the audience of students were Sara Sozzani Maino, Giovanni Ottonello, Darja Richter Widhoff, Arielle Levy Verry, Alina Ceușan, Ioana Ciolacu, Oana Lazăr from NEPI Rockcastle, Rita Sarkis, Diana Dragotescu – Euronews, and representatives from the Institut Francais de Roumanie. – https://www.feeric.ro/.

Mitichi Preda is a film director and producer known for his fashion project Feeric Fashion Week. Based in Sibiu, Mitichi is the President of Feeric Fashion Week, the project he founded in 2008. He started to work in advertising since he was 18 and he directed commercials and created campaigns for different brands. Vogue Italy says about the creativity of Mitichi in transforming the most random places in catwalk-ready settings. We talked to Mitichi about the fashion festival and the future of design.

Who is Mitichi Preda in a nutshell? Can you tell us a little bit about your background and how you have embarked on this fashion design path?

I have always had a strong focus on meaning and purpose. Growing up in a village in the heart of Romania, I was constantly questioning the intention behind my actions and searching for ways to create something that truly matters. When I left the village, I was already deeply interested in blending music with visual arts. I began my career in advertising and soon transitioned into television production. Among my first clients were a few small fashion shops, and that was the moment I realized that fashion is an endless universe of creative possibilities.

How has the idea of Feeric Fashion Week emerged? And how has evolved the festival after 16 years?

I began working as an art director for fashion productions in 2007, when the newly opened shopping center in Sibiu invited me to produce a fashion show. That was the moment the idea of Feeric started to crystallize. After two seasons of successful shows, I decided to launch my own project, aiming to attract interest not only from Romania but from around the world. It may have seemed like an unrealistic plan at the time, but I believed it was something that mattered, and without starting the journey, no destination could ever appear. So, I started it.

The years that followed were filled with challenges, especially as we were immediately hit by the financial crisis. Still, within five years, we managed to showcase international designers. Between 2012 and 2017, the project grew significantly. We were featured in top magazines worldwide, and designers, journalists, and key industry figures from over 25 countries joined our journey.

By 2018, we began to witness the decline of independent fashion due to the rapid rise of fast fashion. Then 2020 brought a global reset, one that hit emerging designers and their surrounding ecosystem the hardest. We had to act quickly, putting into motion the measures we had already drafted back in 2018 when we first sensed the industry’s shift. After a one-year pandemic-induced pause, we returned stronger, launching an educational program designed to support fashion students in navigating their next steps after graduation.

Why have you chosen Sibiu as the venue city for the festival?

Sibiu is home to me. When I moved here from the village, I didn’t have many opportunities, but after Sibiu became the European Capital of Culture in 2007, things began to change, and the city’s cultural life started to bloom. Just one year later, Feeric began its journey.

Tell us a little bit of this year’s edition. How many participants from how many countries? What challenges have you encountered, if any? What about this year’s partners?

The most important aspect of this edition was the integration of a valuable educational component that addressed two key topics in the fashion industry: one focused on fashion entrepreneurship, and the other on sustainability. The audience for these events was directly interested in these subjects, as it represented the next generation of designers.

What is this edition about, what is the concept? What special projects are in sight?

This edition doesn’t introduce a new theme. Instead, we remain focused on developing what we’ve built so far, ensuring that the project continues to deliver a distinct vision in how fashion is presented, communicated, and valued.

What is the fate of young designers in 2025? What mountains they have to climb compared to previous years, before the AI, digitalization era?

Oh, this is a very complex answer, but the question is also very well asked. Indeed, future designers face challenges that can be compared to climbing mountains. I believe their future is bright, but it comes at a cost. They can’t rely solely on what is handed to them in terms of information and experience. They need to be brave, to explore, research, and experiment to find real solutions to the challenges they face. They must search for answers but also be willing to question those answers by applying them and seeing if they truly fit. It’s a process, a complex one, but if they don’t take the time to put the pieces together before starting the journey, it will be much harder. With proper preparation, they will succeed.

I see a bright future for the next generation of designers, and more broadly, for independent and local fashion as a whole.

And more personalized, what would you tell Romanian young designers at the beginning of their journey, to cheer them up that it’s all worthy? Is fashion design more challenging in Romania than in Western Europe? Is it easy for the Romanians to enter the Western fashion design market?

The main difference compared to Western Europe, not only in Romania but across all the regions influenced by Feeric Hub, is the lack of entrepreneurship education in fashion. This issue is common throughout Eastern Europe, the Balkans, Central Asia, North Africa, and the Middle East. We know this because we collaborate with over 40 partner universities across these five regions and receive constant feedback from both faculty and students.

For several years now, we’ve been visiting these universities, where I personally deliver lectures. This means that I don’t just communicate digitally, I meet students face-to-face and encourage them directly. I’ve witnessed real change year after year, and I’ve seen many of them take their first steps toward building functional brands. Encouragingly, many are moving in the right direction.

What inspired this educational partnership with the French Embassy and the French Institute in Romania? And what would you say is the core message or essence of the Speeding Up Slow Fashion event?

I was truly fascinated last year when I was invited to speak at Speeding Up Slow Fashion in Cluj, organized by the Institut Français. Beyond feeling honored, I saw it as an opportunity to better understand how designers are engaging with sustainability. That experience inspired me to replicate a similar event within Feeric Fashion Week in Sibiu, as part of our Feeric Hub initiatives. The result was remarkable: an active and dynamic audience from more than nine countries took part in workshops, masterclasses, and powerful live installations, engaging with influential speakers from both Paris and Romania.

A new era is coming for the fashion design concept? with all the digitalization debate seizing every aspect of our lives, but also from the perspective of the economic distresses in the pipeline (prompted by the Covid pandemic, war in Ukraine), including amid austerity plans recently announced in Romania…. I mean the message for all is to “tighten our belts”, be prudent, spend wisely…how would that affect the fashion and clothing industry?

We are living through challenging times for the fashion industry, but I believe that difficult periods shape strong players. These times will impact most those who have the most to lose, while the market gradually recalibrates its approach to consumption, shifting focus—step by step—toward efficiency. New measures against fast fashion, along with scandals and controversies involving major luxury brands, are prompting the industry to question the very purpose of consumption. People are becoming increasingly aware of the importance of circularity in the economy. In this context, these difficult times may actually pave the way for the rise of young designers.

And remaining in the digitalization and AI context, how precious do you think creativity will be in the future? Would AI will design our clothes like is predicted in many other creative industries? How will humans beat that, what will make the difference?

AI is still a tool for now and as any tool it can be use in a positive way or badly in the wrong hands. Fashion is not an exception but for now I don’t think AI is capable of transmiting energy and emotion as a creative. Even if it creates. So even things are moving fast the human’s role in fashion is secured for many years from now. AI can be a very good assistant that can replace some jobs but also it can create others. There are examples from how social media changed the advertising industry but it creates new jobs and canceled others. And the digital for printed magazines is the same. There all still exists in a new balance or appearance and they are still people involved.

What are the prospects of the Feeric Fashion Week for next year? Any spoilers you want to share? And if you have other projects in mind related to design, fashion, art?

We aim to become even more accessible to designers worldwide and ensure they set the right expectations while truly valuing the outcomes they gain from being part of Feeric Hub. This year, we launched two new concepts, Izvod Lab and Les Petits Princes, and I would like to dedicate more attention to them, in order to further support innovation and early education.