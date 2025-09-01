Notorious Stories is set to transform Bucharest this September with two exclusive evenings at the iconic Grand Hotel Continental: an Artisanal Perfumery Masterclass on September 10th and an Olfactory Dinner on September 11th. These experiences invite participants to embark on a sensory journey where scent, taste, and memory intertwine.

How does autumn smell on the skin? What would endless rain taste like, or the timid sun breaking through fading leaves? The answers will unfold in a dialogue between niche perfumery and gastronomy, a carefully crafted symbiosis designed to awaken every sense.

Artisanal Perfumery Masterclass — September 10, 6:00 PM

Guided by Izabela Bossi — independent perfumer, founder of Notorious Stories, and President of the Romanian Association of Perfumes and Aromatherapies — participants will learn the art of building an olfactory pyramid and create their own signature fragrance.

The workshop blends technique and storytelling: from raw materials to the harmony of notes, each step will reveal an autumnal olfactory landscape. The evening concludes with a networking session over coffee and tea.

Olfactory Dinner — September 11, 7:00 PM

A performative gastronomic evening where carefully selected olfactory accords will be translated onto the plate. Chefs and perfumers will collaborate to bring top, heart, and base notes into taste experiences, while each dish is paired with its aromatic narrative. At the end of the evening, every guest will take home a bespoke fragrance inspired by the dinner — a lasting olfactory souvenir.

Location & Dates

Grand Hotel Continental, Bucharest

September 10 — Masterclass: 6:00 PM

September 11 — Olfactory Dinner: 7:00 PM

Tickets & Reservations

Limited seats available. Registration and details:

• https://notoriousstories.com/masterclass-de-parfumerie-artizanala-bucuresti-10- septembrie-2025/

• https://notoriousstories.com/cina-olfactiva-11-septembrie-2025/

Quote (Izabela Bossi)

“What fragrance do autumn evenings wear? In this masterclass, we will discover how a perfume is composed like a landscape — layer by layer, with delicacy and balance.”

About Notorious Stories

Notorious Stories is a concept dedicated to niche perfumery enthusiasts, offering educational and multisensory experiences — workshops, olfactory tastings, and bespoke events that celebrate the art of scent.