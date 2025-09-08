Tommy Hilfiger Launches Fall 2025 Racing Club with Jisoo

Tommy Hilfiger unveils its Fall 2025 campaign, “The Hilfiger Racing Club”, featuring style icon and K-Pop star JISOO, who brings her quiet confidence and refined elegance to a reimagined day at the races.

“The Hilfiger Racing Club” is a global style statement for TOMMY HILFIGER, merging race club nostalgia with the preppy charm and contemporary spirit of the brand. Starring in the campaign, JISOO continues to bring her fresh originality to the international Tommy family of artists, influencers and tastemakers who keep the brand firmly on the pulse of culture.

Launching worldwide on August 26th, the campaign will be amplified by high-energy activations for global Tommy fans. From bespoke branded experiences to creative collaborations and racetrack-inspired events, the program will showcase how this version of prep is less about rules, and more about reinvention.

“On my journey so far with Tommy, I’ve come to learn that he’ll take you to the most iconic settings—so I was excited to step into his world of luxury motorsport,” said JISOO. “I’ve always had a personal love for cars, and Tommy reimagined this venue with his bold and vibrant style. I felt so confident and at ease in his latest collection, which plays with the classic codes of prep and feels so personal, playful and refined.”

Photographed by Yoon Ji Yong, the campaign spotlights JISOO who shares her timeless presence and distinct individuality throughout the campaign’s storyline. Returning for her fourth TOMMY HILFIGER campaign, she adds a sense of inherent grace to the brand’s classic American style, introducing a fresh layer of modern sophistication to this legendary racetrack.

For the Fall 2025 collection, TOMMY HILFIGER returns to its brand heart in New York City to find inspiration, reworking the codes of the city’s prep heritage through new takes on layering and texture-play. JISOO brings to life the feminine energy of the collection, as she wears a navy varsity-style coat casualized with a classic crest sweater—soft yet structured, and adding a relaxed edge to tailored form. A pleated look paired with a sculptural camel jacket and striped knit nods to tradition while feeling fresh and precise. It’s a new interpretation of the modern heritage wardrobe, turning the traditions of NY-rooted prep upside down through the ever-unapologetic Tommy twist.

“Reimagining prep has been at the heart of my creative vision for 40 years,” said Tommy Hilfiger. “From the beginning, I’ve blended classic American style with vibrant cultural influences, and I’m excited to continue that legacy of gatecrashing tradition. This season marks the start of a new chapter—with ‘The Hilfiger Racing Club’ opening our latest campaign series and bringing a fresh twist to a celebrated moment in the preppy social calendar.”

The campaign marks a continuation of “You’re Invited, No RSVP Required”—a new style statement inspiring the coming seasons that reimagines prep with defiance, freedom and individuality. It began in 1985, the founding year of the brand, when a billboard in New York’s Times Square confidently placed Tommy Hilfiger’s name alongside the great designers of the time. Since then, the brand has brought its signature spirit of playful rebellion to defining moments in culture, from hip-hop and the Formula 1® paddock to fashion’s biggest red carpets. The global campaign builds on that legacy, putting prep on the racetrack with “The Hilfiger Racing Club” story, fronted by actor Nicholas Hoult and supermodel and fashion icon Claudia Schiffer.

The Fall 2025 collection will be available on tommy.com, in TOMMY HILFIGER stores in București Mall – Vitan, Băneasa Shopping City, AFI Cotroceni, Palas Iași, Iulius Town Timișoara, Iulius Mall Cluj – Napoca, City Park Mall Constanța, AFI Brașov, Promenada Mall Sibiu and Promenada Mall Craiova.