Film O’Clock Festival Announces 5th Edition with New Features

Film O’Clock International Festival reaches its 5th edition, held between April 3rd-6th, 2025, connecting professionals and film lovers in Romania with similar communities from 11 partner countries.

The year 2025 brings a series of novelties in the organization of the festival, including the participation of 3 new countries – Serbia, Hungary and Poland, which will join the countries already involved: Romania, Lithuania, Ukraine, Moldova, Bulgaria, Greece, Egypt and South Africa. The expansion of the list of participating countries, on a new time zone, is an important step in the festival’s development plan, consolidating its path to global recognition in the next decade.

In addition to the newly expanded list of participants, next year the festival’s program will be enriched by an online masterclass for teachers, held by specialists from Greece, which aims to present strategies on teaching film to children.

Asked how she sees this new educational dimension, Mirona Radu, the founder and director of the festival, said:

“I believe that the mission of a film festival is to cultivate aesthetic taste and to build a community of cinephiles who practice both their sensitivity and critical thinking. For this reason, the educational dimension becomes an essential component to create a healthy space for cultural and personal growth.

I strongly believe in the process of giving back and in continuous training. The training of educators in cinema, who inspire and educate further, is essential, especially for the structure of the Film O’Clock festival, which simultaneously connects 11 territories around the globe. This approach creates a network of film ambassadors – teachers who can inspire a passion for cinema in children’s hearts, helping them discover the charm of this art. In this way, we contribute to the formation of a film-loving audience, ready to support cinema in the future.”

About the new time zone and the expansion of the number of participating countries, Mirona Radu says: “The addition of a new time zone to the festival, with the fifth edition, marks a significant step towards our dream of connecting cinephiles from all over the world and making known the idea of Film O’Clock – a time dedicated to watching quality films, that inspires introspection and personal development.

We are deeply grateful to our partners in Poland, Serbia and Hungary for embracing our initiative, as well as to the Administration of the National Cultural Fund for co-financing. This step does not only mean geographical expansion, but also enriching the festival through cultural diversity, exploring new perspectives and connecting these stories in a global network of film lovers. Film O’Clock is more than cinema; it means building a common space where cultural diversity becomes a source of inspiration and mutual understanding.”

The festival’s program includes an international competition of short films and a section of classic films, exclusively from the participating countries, online conferences dedicated to film heritage and opportunities for collaboration between film schools, as well as online discussions with special guests, broadcasted in the screening spaces.

The call for film submissions will be open starting today, December 2nd, 2024, until February 2nd, 2025, and for registration, those interested can access the following link.

Film O’Clock International Festival #5 is a cultural product created by Creatrix Fama and co-financed by the Administration of the National Cultural Fund (AFCN).

The project does not necessarily represent the position of the Administration of the National Cultural Fund. AFCN is not responsible for the content of the project or the way in which the results of the project may be used. They are entirely the responsibility of the beneficiary of the funding.